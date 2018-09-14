Photos of the week
A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Participants form a portrait of Kim Jong Il during the Mass Games in May Day stadium, marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation, in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hurricane Florence churns in the Atlantic Ocean in a west, north-westerly direction heading for the eastern coastline of the United States, taken by cameras outside the International Space Station, September 12, 2018. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 8, 2018. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA...more
Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Raysa Campos Leite
A member of the Sri Lankan coast guard is covered in oil as he works to remove an oil spill at a beach in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Latonya Willis of Wilmington holds her 17-month-old son Ayden, with her other children Kaiden and Dailyn in tow, before heading out on a evacuation bus ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, September 12, 2018....more
EMT with the Fire Department of New York and first responder Jason Butscher takes a photo while standing within the Tribute In Light installation as it is illuminated over lower Manhattan marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York...more
A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Donald Trump gestures after arriving at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, after arriving in Pennsylvania to take part in the 17th annual September 11 observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County,...more
A serviceman of the Russian National Guard beats a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actor Lady Gaga arrives for the world premiere of "A Star is Born" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Children react after competing in a pedal car race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three-day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-20th century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 9, 2018....more
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the street of Mexico City at traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces, in Mexico, September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Women embrace through the border fence, during the "Interfaith Service for Justice and Mercy at the Border" to demand the U.S. government end the separation of immigrant children from their parents at the border, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 7,...more
Cameramen film as a Palestinian demonstrator reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip September 10, 2018....more
Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra, Iraq September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Air Force One prepares to depart for travel to Pennsylvania with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump onboard from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
