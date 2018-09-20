Photos of the week
Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Emmy and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her on stage during the show. Weiss won for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for The Oscars. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Chilean police officers march with the puppies of future police dogs during the annual military parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Fashion enthusiast Sophie Cochevelou poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit the home where they lived twelve years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during...more
About 20,000 pallets of unused water bottles are seen along an airplane runway a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People participate in the Diawa Irish Pairs sea angling event in windy conditions on the Dingle Peninsula of Inch beach in Inch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Crisobal Saavedra Escobar
U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sheep throng a road near a Koktokay mine pit during seasonal migration in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the Berlin Marathon and breaking the World Record. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Artists Jose Triguero and Gemma Palomar perform their show Cul de Sac during Lisbon's Busking Festival in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer attempts to ride large waves near Church Rock, Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
People tend to a Palestinian after inhaling tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A participant with her face decorated with fluorescent paint smiles before the YARKOcross Night Edition colour run race in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An abandoned car's hazard lights continue to flash as it sits submerged in a rising flood waters during pre-dawn hours after Hurricane Florence struck in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
