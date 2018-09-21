Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 21, 2018 | 1:35pm EDT

Photos of the week

Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
1 / 25
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 25
A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 25
Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Emmy and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her on stage during the show. Weiss won for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for The Oscars. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Emmy and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her on stage during the show. Weiss won for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for The Oscars. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Glenn Weiss poses backstage with his Emmy and with Jan Svendsen, after he proposed marriage to her on stage during the show. Weiss won for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for The Oscars. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 25
Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
5 / 25
Chilean police officers march with future police dogs during the annual military parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chilean police officers march with future police dogs during the annual military parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Chilean police officers march with future police dogs during the annual military parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
6 / 25
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 25
Philippe Gillet, 67-year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Philippe Gillet, 67-year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Philippe Gillet, 67-year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
8 / 25
Fashion enthusiast Sophie Cochevelou poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Fashion enthusiast Sophie Cochevelou poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
Fashion enthusiast Sophie Cochevelou poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 25
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 25
Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit the home where they lived 12 years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during the five-decade civil war, as they take Reuters to the location in the countryside of Tolima, Colombia. Yeimy is one of many women starting to talk about the abuse they suffered during the civil war. "Since then, I have never had anyone. I couldn't let anyone close to me. I am not capable of finding happiness," she said. "I don't want a physical relationship with anyone." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit the home where they lived 12 years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during the...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit the home where they lived 12 years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during the five-decade civil war, as they take Reuters to the location in the countryside of Tolima, Colombia. Yeimy is one of many women starting to talk about the abuse they suffered during the civil war. "Since then, I have never had anyone. I couldn't let anyone close to me. I am not capable of finding happiness," she said. "I don't want a physical relationship with anyone." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 25
About 20,000 pallets of unused water bottles are seen along an airplane runway a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

About 20,000 pallets of unused water bottles are seen along an airplane runway a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
About 20,000 pallets of unused water bottles are seen along an airplane runway a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 25
People participate in the Diawa Irish Pairs sea angling event in windy conditions on the Dingle Peninsula of Inch beach in Inch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People participate in the Diawa Irish Pairs sea angling event in windy conditions on the Dingle Peninsula of Inch beach in Inch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
People participate in the Diawa Irish Pairs sea angling event in windy conditions on the Dingle Peninsula of Inch beach in Inch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
13 / 25
A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
14 / 25
Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
15 / 25
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Crisobal Saavedra Escobar

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Crisobal Saavedra Escobar

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Crisobal Saavedra Escobar
Close
16 / 25
U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 25
Sheep throng a road near a Koktokay mine pit during seasonal migration in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Sheep throng a road near a Koktokay mine pit during seasonal migration in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Sheep throng a road near a Koktokay mine pit during seasonal migration in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 25
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the Berlin Marathon and breaking the World Record. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the Berlin Marathon and breaking the World Record. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the Berlin Marathon and breaking the World Record. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
19 / 25
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved, as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved, as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved, as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
20 / 25
Artists Jose Triguero and Gemma Palomar perform their show Cul de Sac during Lisbon's Busking Festival in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Artists Jose Triguero and Gemma Palomar perform their show Cul de Sac during Lisbon's Busking Festival in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
Artists Jose Triguero and Gemma Palomar perform their show Cul de Sac during Lisbon's Busking Festival in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
21 / 25
A surfer attempts to ride large waves near Church Rock, Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A surfer attempts to ride large waves near Church Rock, Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A surfer attempts to ride large waves near Church Rock, Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
22 / 25
People tend to a Palestinian after inhaling tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

People tend to a Palestinian after inhaling tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
People tend to a Palestinian after inhaling tear gas during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
23 / 25
A participant with her face decorated with fluorescent paint smiles before the YARKOcross Night Edition color run race in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A participant with her face decorated with fluorescent paint smiles before the YARKOcross Night Edition color run race in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
A participant with her face decorated with fluorescent paint smiles before the YARKOcross Night Edition color run race in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
24 / 25
An abandoned car's hazard lights continue to flash as it sits submerged in a rising flood waters during pre-dawn hours after Hurricane Florence struck in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

An abandoned car's hazard lights continue to flash as it sits submerged in a rising flood waters during pre-dawn hours after Hurricane Florence struck in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
An abandoned car's hazard lights continue to flash as it sits submerged in a rising flood waters during pre-dawn hours after Hurricane Florence struck in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

7:12am EDT
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 20 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 19 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 18 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Day of Ashura

Day of Ashura

Millions of Shi'ite Muslims performed mourning rituals to mark Ashura, the holiest festival in their calendar, amid heightened measures in many places to protect against sectarian attacks.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana

Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana

Carcasses of 87 elephants, most discovered with their tusks hacked off, have been found near the Okavango Delta wildlife sanctuary, according to the Elephants Without Borders charity.

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for a third summit in Pyongyang.

Frenchman shares home with 400 reptiles

Frenchman shares home with 400 reptiles

Over two decades, reptile enthusiast Philippe Gillet has amassed a collection of more than 400 phobia-inducing animals, including rattlesnakes, tarantulas and lizards in his home.

Rising waters in Carolinas after Florence

Rising waters in Carolinas after Florence

Rising flood waters threaten communities across the Carolinas in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Flashback: Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico

Flashback: Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico

A look back at Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017, killed an estimated 3,000 people in the U.S. territory and knocked out power to all 3.4 million residents.

Trump visits hurricane-stricken North Carolina

Trump visits hurricane-stricken North Carolina

President Donald Trump promised strong federal support as he visited flood-soaked North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast