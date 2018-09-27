Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 27, 2018 | 3:00pm EDT

Photos of the week

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve after speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
The Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano is seen from the Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean, off Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs after being sentenced in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building at the Capitol Hill in Washington. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Shi'ite muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection for Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Alexya Salvador (L), an evangelical Christian transgender pastor and candidate for Sao Paulo state congress, leads church Mass in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A man from El Salvador sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
People look at the damage after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu neighborhood in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
A young boy holds the American flag in front of his face as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Springfield, Missouri. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
Palestinian cadets crawl as they demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Filipino inventor Kyxz Mendiola tests his flying car during its launch in the province of Batangas, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
A migrant is seen in a police van after disembarking a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
People gather to observe the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. The annual festival marks the end of monsoon season. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace in Tallinn, Estonia. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Visitors ride a roller coaster during the opening day of the 185th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
Portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are seen on the facade of a government building in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
