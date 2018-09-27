Photos of the week
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve after speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano is seen from the Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean, off Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs after being sentenced in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building at the Capitol Hill in Washington. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Shi'ite muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection for Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alexya Salvador (L), an evangelical Christian transgender pastor and candidate for Sao Paulo state congress, leads church Mass in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man from El Salvador sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People look at the damage after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu neighborhood in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A young boy holds the American flag in front of his face as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Springfield, Missouri. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Palestinian cadets crawl as they demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Filipino inventor Kyxz Mendiola tests his flying car during its launch in the province of Batangas, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A migrant is seen in a police van after disembarking a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People gather to observe the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. The annual festival marks the end of monsoon season. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace in Tallinn, Estonia. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Visitors ride a roller coaster during the opening day of the 185th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are seen on the facade of a government building in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
