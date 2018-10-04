Photos of the week
A migrant, part of a group intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea, stands in line after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
A mother and her son, both injured by the earthquake and tsunami, wait to be airlifted by a military plane at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selfie in the Quartier Orleans during a visit to the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin. Eliot Blondet/Pool via Reuters
Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley listens as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers reporters' questions about the New York Times report on the Trump family's taxes during a news conference in the White House...more
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives on stage dancing to Abba's 'Dancing Queen' before delivering her keynote address on the final day of at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A picture of 12-year-old Palestinian boy Nassir al-Mosabeh, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, is seen on his table as his classmates react at a school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem...more
A resident walks at an area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Japan's new minister in charge of local economic revitalisation Satsuki Katayama leaves a photo session with other ministers at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood celebrates after winning the Ryder Cup in Guyancourt, France. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A wholesaler takes a break after trading ends at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, Japan. Hundreds of fish traders are reluctantly packing up and preparing to leave Tsukiji this week for a gleaming new $5 billion market on reclaimed land farther from...more
A waterspout is formed during a storm in the Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Donna Strickland, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo, poses with her paper that started her career 30 years ago, after winning the Nobel Prize for Physics at her home in Waterloo, Canada. REUTERS/Peter Power
U.S. first lady Melania Trump stands in the "door of no return" where slaves passed through, during a visit to Cape Coast castle, Ghana. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Eduarda Lopes, 12, poses as she holds up a picture of her mother on her phone in the Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lopes's mother Valdilene da Silva was killed in crossfire as they walked together in April. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Cooling towers collapse during a controlled demolition at Huadian Shiliquan power plant in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Actors participate in a street performance called 'The Fisherwives', by Bru Theatre group, representing part of the fishing community from 100 years ago, at the Spanish Arch in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People enter the Ice Cave, covered with material to prevent the ice from melting, on the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Kum Rose, 55, who fled Buea because of violence, washes dishes outside the house where she has taken refuge with her children in Yaounde, Cameroon. Tens of thousands of Cameroonians displaced by a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking...more
Students dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in an event to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, at a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
