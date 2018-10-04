Kum Rose, 55, who fled Buea because of violence, washes dishes outside the house where she has taken refuge with her children in Yaounde, Cameroon. Tens of thousands of Cameroonians displaced by a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking...more

