Photos of the week
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Trump during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm elections at the White House, November 7. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, November 6. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
Texas Democratic senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke is accompanied by his wife Amy as he concedes to Senator Ted Cruz at his midterm election night party in El Paso, Texas, November 6. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Daniel holds 1-year-old Daniela, both from El Salvador, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, November 2. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother at her midterm election night victory party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, looks out to the city through a wall from inside a makeshift camp in Mexico City, November 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A participant sits during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, November 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Runners race during the 2018 New York City Marathon in Brooklyn, November 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Volunteers from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Anglians help to lay some of the 72,396 shrouded figures that form part of the 'Shroud of the Somme' exhibition in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in Stratford, November 6. REUTERS/Henry...more
Women receive treatment for respiratory issues at a hospital in New Delhi, November 2. Pollution levels surged to 'severe' and 'hazardous' levels in India's teeming capital this week. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey react at his midterm election night victory party in Orlando, Florida, November 6. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States walk by the road that links Ciudad Hidalgo with Tapachula, Mexico, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S.-Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
People comfort each other after a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8. A Marine Corps veteran opened fire on a crowd of mostly college students and young adults dancing at a crowded country and western bar in a suburb of...more
J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Guangdong province, China, November 6. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana, November 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Israeli Ethiopian community are seen through a glass panel as others are reflected (bottom) in the panel during a ceremony marking the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd in Jerusalem, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Families and colleagues of passengers and crew of Lion Air flight JT610 throw flowers and petals from the deck of the Indonesia Navy ship KRI Banjarmasin as they visit the site of the crash to pay their tribute, off the north coast of Karawang,...more
Frogs representing eating at an electorate diner are pictured at the Frog Museum, a collection of 108 stuffed frogs in scenes portraying everyday life in the 19th-century and made by Francois Perrier, in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland, November 7....more
An Afghan municipality worker waters a tree in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
Mass shooting at California bar
A gunman killed 12 people including a sheriff s deputy after he walked into a Southern California bar and started shooting.
100 years since World War One
November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.
Midterm winners make history
The midterm elections prompted a surge of candidates from minority groups that have not had electoral success in the past. Several are now the first of their...
MORE IN PICTURES
Commemorating World War One centenary
Scenes of remembrance ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.
Mass shooting at California bar
A gunman killed 12 people including a sheriff s deputy after he walked into a Southern California bar and started shooting.
Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy
Saffron - the spice so expensive it's called "red gold" - has brought jobs and money to a region better known for coal mines and unemployment.
100 years since World War One
November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.
Midterm winners make history
The midterm elections prompted a surge of candidates from minority groups that have not had electoral success in the past. Several are now the first of their background elected to office.
America votes
Americans vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border.