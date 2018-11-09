Photos of the week
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Trump during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm elections at the White House, November 7. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Villarrica volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, November 6. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
Texas Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke is accompanied by his wife Amy as he concedes to Senator Ted Cruz at his midterm election night party in El Paso, Texas, November 6. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Daniel holds 1-year-old Daniela, both from El Salvador, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, November 2. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother at her midterm election night victory party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, looks out to the city through a wall from inside a makeshift camp in Mexico City, November 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A participant sits during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, November 7. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Runners race during the 2018 New York City Marathon in Brooklyn, November 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Volunteers from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Anglians help to lay some of the 72,396 shrouded figures that form part of the "Shroud of the Somme" exhibition in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in Stratford, November 6. REUTERS/Henry...more
Women receive treatment for respiratory issues at a hospital in New Delhi, November 2. Pollution levels surged to 'severe' and 'hazardous' levels in India's teeming capital this week. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey react at his midterm election night party in Orlando, Florida, November 6. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, walk by the road that links Ciudad Hidalgo with Tapachula, Mexico, November 2. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S.-Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
People comfort each other after a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8. A Marine Corps veteran opened fire on a crowd of mostly college students and young adults dancing at a crowded country and western bar in a suburb of...more
J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Guangdong province, China, November 6. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana, November 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Israeli Ethiopian community are seen through a glass panel as others are reflected (bottom) in the panel during a ceremony marking the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd in Jerusalem, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Families and colleagues of passengers and crew of Lion Air flight JT610 throw flowers and petals from the deck of the Indonesia Navy ship KRI Banjarmasin as they visit the site of the crash to pay tribute, off the north coast of Karawang, Indonesia,...more
Frogs are arranged in a dining scene at the Frog Museum, a collection of 108 stuffed frogs in scenes portraying everyday life in the 19th century and made by Francois Perrier, in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland, November 7. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An Afghan municipality worker waters a tree in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
