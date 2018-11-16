Photos of the week
A home is engulfed in flames during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, November 9. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., sit on top of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists vandalize a police vehicle during clashes in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe the third day of Rakher Upabashin in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 10. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to take his place with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100...more
U.S. Army soldiers take rest at the Camp Donna military base along the United States-Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Former first lady Michelle Obama smiles as she begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago, November 12. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike on Hamas's television station, in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Agartala, India, November 13. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A migrant child, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sits inside a bus in Guadalajara, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Democratic Representatives-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York (L), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (C) of Florida and Abby Finkenauer (R) of Iowa pose together during a class picture with incoming newly elected members of the U.S. House of...more
A civil defense member looks for missing persons after rain storms unleashed flash floods, in Madaba city, near Amman, Jordan, November 10. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, burn a rune outside Ward, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Trees covered with hoarfrost and snow are seen on a bank of the Yenisei River as the air temperature drops to about minus 19 degrees of Celsius in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, November 13. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Dominic Raab reaches for the door of his car during heavy rain in Downing Street, London, November 12. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Border Patrol Agent Jacob Stukenberg looks at Guatemalan migrant Misael Paiz, 25, who died in the Sonoran Desert after traveling over 2,000 miles to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, on the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge in Pima County, Arizona....more
A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
People gather to look at an Armistice day sand portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson, who died in June 1918 during World War One, created as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations, on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern...more
Gabi and Jonah Frank walk on Pacific Coast Highway as the Woolsey Fire threatens their home in Malibu, California, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
First caravan migrants reach U.S. border
The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.
Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier
On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life upgrade.
Winter is coming
First snowfalls around the world as winter approaches.
Rohingya repatriation process stalls
A plan to begin repatriating hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar stalls amid protests by refugees at camps in Bangladesh and recriminations between the officials in both countries.
Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above
Images of the world's largest coral reef system from above.
Grappling with taboos, Iraqi women join wrestling squad
Women wrestlers in Iraq fight opposition from family and society in pursuit of their sport.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Cadaver dogs lead grim search for victims in California fire
Several cadaver dogs are searching for victims of the Camp Fire, which has so far killed 48 people and largely reduced the town of Paradise to ashes.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.