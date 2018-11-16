Edition:
Photos of the week

A home is engulfed in flames during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, November 9. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., sit on top of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists vandalize a police vehicle during clashes in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 14. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe the third day of Rakher Upabashin in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 10. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to take his place with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, November 11. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers take rest at the Camp Donna military base along the United States-Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Former first lady Michelle Obama smiles as she begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago, November 12. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike on Hamas's television station, in Gaza City, November 12. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Agartala, India, November 13. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A migrant child, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sits inside a bus in Guadalajara, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Democratic Representatives-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York (L), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (C) of Florida and Abby Finkenauer (R) of Iowa pose together during a class picture with incoming newly elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 14. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
A civil defense member looks for missing persons after rain storms unleashed flash floods, in Madaba city, near Amman, Jordan, November 10. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the country, burn a rune outside Ward, Arkansas, November 10. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Trees covered with hoarfrost and snow are seen on a bank of the Yenisei River as the air temperature drops to about minus 19 degrees of Celsius in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, November 13. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Dominic Raab reaches for the door of his car during heavy rain in Downing Street, London, November 12. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Border Patrol Agent Jacob Stukenberg looks at Guatemalan migrant Misael Paiz, 25, who died in the Sonoran Desert after traveling over 2,000 miles to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, on the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge in Pima County, Arizona. Border Patrol Agents searched for Paiz after his uncle called 911 but were unable to find him before he died. Picture taken September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
People gather to look at an Armistice day sand portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson, who died in June 1918 during World War One, created as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations, on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, November 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Gabi and Jonah Frank walk on Pacific Coast Highway as the Woolsey Fire threatens their home in Malibu, California, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
