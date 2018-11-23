Edition:
Photos of the week

A man rides a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna in early morning in New Delhi, India, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A pregnant migrant woman, part of a caravan from El Salvador traveling to the U.S., faints during an operation of the Mexican police to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his four-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, November 15, 2018. Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in al-Sabeen hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came to the hospital but she suffered low oxygen levels. "She was like skin on bones, her body was emaciated," he said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A North Korea's guard post in the demilitarized zone is blown up in this picture taken from South Korea's territory, November 20, 2018. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

Supporters of Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco give fascist salutes during a gathering commemorating the anniversary of Franco's death at Madrid's Plaza de Oriente, Spain, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A member of MS-13 street gang looks out from a house as police patrol the street outside, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras September 29, 2018. The man was injured during a shoot-out between rival gangs MS-13 and Barrio 18 and died later of his injuries at a local hospital, according to a police report. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy plays on the glass at Thailand's first skywalk in Bangkok, Thailand November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Birds sit on the back of a zebra in Nairobi National Park, near Nairobi, Kenya, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People enjoy the beach in Natal, Brazil November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupts, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

President Donald Trump visits the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park with Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (L), Brock Long (R), Paradise Mayor Jody Jones (2nd R) and Governor Jerry Brown in Paradise, California, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 15, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters

Kelly Boyer plays a guitar he was given outside his tent near Walmart after the Camp Fire destroyed his home in Paradise, in Chico, California, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

People climb a tree to watch the body of Hafeezullah Mir, a Kashmiri separatist leader, who according to local media was killed by unidentified gunmen, before his funeral in south Kashmir's Achabal town November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, near the town of Rockhampton, in Australia, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

A car drives through a blockade as protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, block a road in Donges, France November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A man riding a motorbike passes over a burning barricade during a general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Claudia, wife of Armin Capaul who founded the horned cow initiative (Hornkuh-Initiative), cleans a cow ahead of a national vote on November 25 on whether to subsidize farmers who let their cows' and goats' horns grow naturally, at the Valengiron farm in Perrefitte near Moutier, Switzerland, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches carrying a Qatari communications satellite, which will provide connectivity to Qatar and neighboring parts of the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, from historic Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

