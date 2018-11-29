Photos of the week
A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China, November 25. REUTERS/Stringer
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza...more
NASA engineers Kris Bruvold (L) and Sandy Krasner react in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as the spaceship InSight lands on the surface of Mars after a six-month journey, at JPL in Pasadena, California,...more
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as artificial snow falls during his address to supporters at a Make America Great Again rally in Biloxi, Mississippi, November 26. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A protester is seen next to a burning barricade during "yellow vest" protests against higher fuel prices, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A person sleeps during the Black Friday sales shopping event at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York, November 23. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, November 22. The...more
Brides compete during the 'Running of the Brides' race event in Bangkok, Thailand, November 24. The winner receives a fully sponsored wedding as a prize. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Fans move away from a fire inside the stadium before the match between AEK Athens and Ajax Amsterdam in Athens, November 27. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A detained Ukrainian serviceman and crew member of one of Ukraine's naval ships seized by Russia's FSB security service, looks out of a minibus window outside a court building in Simferopol, Crimea, November 28. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Protesters lie on the ground as they were briefly detained by police during clashes at a demonstration called by opposition parties against the government, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 23. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
General Motors workers gather for a meeting at UNIFOR Local 222 near the GM assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, November 26. GM announced the closure of its Oshawa plant on Monday, affecting 2,973 assembly line jobs in the Canadian city. ...more
A child that escaped from his mother walks in front Pope Francis during the general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 28. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Archaeologists remove the cover of an intact sarcophagus inside the tomb TT33 in Luxor, Egypt, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May tours the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, Wales, November 27. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Grigory Broverman, a member a winter swimmers club, pours a bucket of cold water over his 9-year-old daughter Liza during a celebration of Polar Bear Day at the Royev Ruchey zoo, with the air temperature at about minus 5 degrees Celsius, in...more
A man uses his mobile phone as he walks amid smog in Tianjin after the city issued a yellow alert for air pollution, China, November 26. REUTERS/Stringer
Remotely controlled robots, developed by Ory Lab, serve customers at a cafe in Tokyo, November 26. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Children play with tyres along a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 28. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Grinch float hovers above the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, November 22. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions
Several thousand Central American migrants languished in filthy, overcrowded conditions within sight of the U.S., facing sickness and indefinite waits amid...
MORE IN PICTURES
Christmas at the White House
A preview of Christmas at the White House.
Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions
Several thousand Central American migrants languished in filthy, overcrowded conditions within sight of the U.S., facing sickness and indefinite waits amid shifting U.S. border policies that barred them from crossing.
Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships
Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, a move that risks igniting a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
NASA's InSight lands on Mars
NASA s Mars science lander InSight touched down safely on the surface of the Red Planet to begin its two-year mission as the first spacecraft designed to explore the deep interior of another world.