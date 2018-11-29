Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 29, 2018 | 12:55pm EST

Photos of the week

A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China, November 25. REUTERS/Stringer

A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China, November 25. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China, November 25. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 20
NASA engineers Kris Bruvold (L) and Sandy Krasner react in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as the spaceship InSight lands on the surface of Mars after a six-month journey, at JPL in Pasadena, California, November 26. Al Seib/Pool via REUTERS

NASA engineers Kris Bruvold (L) and Sandy Krasner react in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as the spaceship InSight lands on the surface of Mars after a six-month journey, at JPL in Pasadena, California,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
NASA engineers Kris Bruvold (L) and Sandy Krasner react in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as the spaceship InSight lands on the surface of Mars after a six-month journey, at JPL in Pasadena, California, November 26. Al Seib/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as artificial snow falls during his address to supporters at a Make America Great Again rally in Biloxi, Mississippi, November 26. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as artificial snow falls during his address to supporters at a Make America Great Again rally in Biloxi, Mississippi, November 26. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as artificial snow falls during his address to supporters at a Make America Great Again rally in Biloxi, Mississippi, November 26. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 20
A protester is seen next to a burning barricade during "yellow vest" protests against higher fuel prices, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A protester is seen next to a burning barricade during "yellow vest" protests against higher fuel prices, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
A protester is seen next to a burning barricade during "yellow vest" protests against higher fuel prices, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 20
A person sleeps during the Black Friday sales shopping event at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York, November 23. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person sleeps during the Black Friday sales shopping event at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York, November 23. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
A person sleeps during the Black Friday sales shopping event at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York, November 23. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 20
A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, November 22. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, November 22. The...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, November 22. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
Brides compete during the 'Running of the Brides' race event in Bangkok, Thailand, November 24. The winner receives a fully sponsored wedding as a prize. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Brides compete during the 'Running of the Brides' race event in Bangkok, Thailand, November 24. The winner receives a fully sponsored wedding as a prize. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Brides compete during the 'Running of the Brides' race event in Bangkok, Thailand, November 24. The winner receives a fully sponsored wedding as a prize. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 20
Fans move away from a fire inside the stadium before the match between AEK Athens and Ajax Amsterdam in Athens, November 27. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Fans move away from a fire inside the stadium before the match between AEK Athens and Ajax Amsterdam in Athens, November 27. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Fans move away from a fire inside the stadium before the match between AEK Athens and Ajax Amsterdam in Athens, November 27. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
9 / 20
A detained Ukrainian serviceman and crew member of one of Ukraine's naval ships seized by Russia's FSB security service, looks out of a minibus window outside a court building in Simferopol, Crimea, November 28. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A detained Ukrainian serviceman and crew member of one of Ukraine's naval ships seized by Russia's FSB security service, looks out of a minibus window outside a court building in Simferopol, Crimea, November 28. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A detained Ukrainian serviceman and crew member of one of Ukraine's naval ships seized by Russia's FSB security service, looks out of a minibus window outside a court building in Simferopol, Crimea, November 28. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
10 / 20
Protesters lie on the ground as they were briefly detained by police during clashes at a demonstration called by opposition parties against the government, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 23. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Protesters lie on the ground as they were briefly detained by police during clashes at a demonstration called by opposition parties against the government, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 23. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
Protesters lie on the ground as they were briefly detained by police during clashes at a demonstration called by opposition parties against the government, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 23. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 20
General Motors workers gather for a meeting at UNIFOR Local 222 near the GM assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, November 26. GM announced the closure of its Oshawa plant on Monday, affecting 2,973 assembly line jobs in the Canadian city. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

General Motors workers gather for a meeting at UNIFOR Local 222 near the GM assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, November 26. GM announced the closure of its Oshawa plant on Monday, affecting 2,973 assembly line jobs in the Canadian city. ...more

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
General Motors workers gather for a meeting at UNIFOR Local 222 near the GM assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, November 26. GM announced the closure of its Oshawa plant on Monday, affecting 2,973 assembly line jobs in the Canadian city. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
12 / 20
A child that escaped from his mother walks in front Pope Francis during the general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 28. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A child that escaped from his mother walks in front Pope Francis during the general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 28. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
A child that escaped from his mother walks in front Pope Francis during the general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 28. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
13 / 20
Archaeologists remove the cover of an intact sarcophagus inside the tomb TT33 in Luxor, Egypt, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Archaeologists remove the cover of an intact sarcophagus inside the tomb TT33 in Luxor, Egypt, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Archaeologists remove the cover of an intact sarcophagus inside the tomb TT33 in Luxor, Egypt, November 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
14 / 20
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May tours the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, Wales, November 27. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May tours the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, Wales, November 27. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May tours the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, Wales, November 27. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
15 / 20
Grigory Broverman, a member a winter swimmers club, pours a bucket of cold water over his 9-year-old daughter Liza during a celebration of Polar Bear Day at the Royev Ruchey zoo, with the air temperature at about minus 5 degrees Celsius, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 24. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Grigory Broverman, a member a winter swimmers club, pours a bucket of cold water over his 9-year-old daughter Liza during a celebration of Polar Bear Day at the Royev Ruchey zoo, with the air temperature at about minus 5 degrees Celsius, in...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Grigory Broverman, a member a winter swimmers club, pours a bucket of cold water over his 9-year-old daughter Liza during a celebration of Polar Bear Day at the Royev Ruchey zoo, with the air temperature at about minus 5 degrees Celsius, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 24. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
16 / 20
A man uses his mobile phone as he walks amid smog in Tianjin after the city issued a yellow alert for air pollution, China, November 26. REUTERS/Stringer

A man uses his mobile phone as he walks amid smog in Tianjin after the city issued a yellow alert for air pollution, China, November 26. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A man uses his mobile phone as he walks amid smog in Tianjin after the city issued a yellow alert for air pollution, China, November 26. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Remotely controlled robots, developed by Ory Lab, serve customers at a cafe in Tokyo, November 26. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Remotely controlled robots, developed by Ory Lab, serve customers at a cafe in Tokyo, November 26. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Remotely controlled robots, developed by Ory Lab, serve customers at a cafe in Tokyo, November 26. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 20
Children play with tyres along a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 28. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Children play with tyres along a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 28. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Children play with tyres along a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 28. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
19 / 20
A Grinch float hovers above the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, November 22. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Grinch float hovers above the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, November 22. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A Grinch float hovers above the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, November 22. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

10:40am EST
Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top images from fashion this year.

8:05am EST
Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions

Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions

Several thousand Central American migrants languished in filthy, overcrowded conditions within sight of the U.S., facing sickness and indefinite waits amid...

Nov 28 2018
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Nov 28 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top images from fashion this year.

Christmas at the White House

Christmas at the White House

A preview of Christmas at the White House.

Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions

Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions

Several thousand Central American migrants languished in filthy, overcrowded conditions within sight of the U.S., facing sickness and indefinite waits amid shifting U.S. border policies that barred them from crossing.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships

Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships

Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, a move that risks igniting a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

NASA's InSight lands on Mars

NASA's InSight lands on Mars

NASA s Mars science lander InSight touched down safely on the surface of the Red Planet to begin its two-year mission as the first spacecraft designed to explore the deep interior of another world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast