Pictures | Thu Dec 6, 2018 | 4:05pm EST

Photos of the week

Former U.S. President George W. Bush follows the military honor guard carrying the casket of his father U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, December 5. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Firemen extinguish burning cars set fire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, France, December 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross from Mexico to the U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pass one another during the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 30. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas pose at their wedding reception in New Delhi, India, December 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2018
A man wearing a stormtrooper costume holds a sketchbook belonging to costume designer John Mollo, showing illustrations for Star Wars costumes, during a photocall ahead of an auction at Bonhams in central London, December 6. REUTERS/ Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A mahout ties a chain around the legs of his elephant after bathing it during the annual eight-day-long Vrischikolsavam festival, which features a colorful procession of decorated elephants along with drum concerts, at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Kochi, India, December 5. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A nurse holds a hand of malnourished 2-month-old Jood Motaher two days before her death at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. Picture taken November 22. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
An injured demonstrator is detained by riot police during an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Competitors warm up ahead of the start of the London Santa Run, in Victoria Park, London, December 2. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A stranded vehicle lies on a collapsed roadway near the airport after an earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska, November 30. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
Pharrell Williams presents a creation during the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, December 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A Salvadorean clown applies makeup as he participates during Salvadoran Clown Day celebrations in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, December 5. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Syrian migrant Haidar Darwish performs during a show at Silverfuture club in Berlin. Sexual freedom was not the main reason he left Syria in 2016 - the country is at war, after all - but it represents a discovery he would not trade. Picture taken July 2018. REUTERS/Alessia Cocca

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during a protest against Israeli land seizures for Jewish settlements, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, November 30. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, December 3. Courtesy Office of George H. W. Bush-Evan Sisley/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Rosa Julia Romero, a 4-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, wears her mother's shoes as she walks through a temporary shelter after heavy rainfall in Tijuana, Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
A makeup artist works on a participant backstage before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, November 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, December 2. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
All five living U.S. presidents watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by military pallbearers as it arrives at his state funeral at Washington National Cathedral, December 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
