Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 10, 2019 | 2:30pm EST

Photos of the week

A girl eats a popsicle during Myanmar's 71st Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A girl eats a popsicle during Myanmar's 71st Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A girl eats a popsicle during Myanmar's 71st Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
1 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office, about immigration and the southern border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown, at the White House, January 8. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office, about immigration and the southern border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown, at the White House, January 8. REUTERS/Joshua...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office, about immigration and the southern border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown, at the White House, January 8. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 20
A riot policeman stands near a fire during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France, January 5. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A riot policeman stands near a fire during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France, January 5. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A riot policeman stands near a fire during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France, January 5. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 20
X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during stage 2 of the Dakar Rally from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona, Peru, January 8. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during stage 2 of the Dakar Rally from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona, Peru, January 8. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during stage 2 of the Dakar Rally from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona, Peru, January 8. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
4 / 20
(From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson pose backstage with their Best Original Song Motion Picture award for Shallow from A Star is Born at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson pose backstage with their Best Original Song Motion Picture award for Shallow from A Star is Born at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
(From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson pose backstage with their Best Original Song Motion Picture award for Shallow from A Star is Born at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 20
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening of the annual ice festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening of the annual ice festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening of the annual ice festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 20
A vehicle belonging to a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way through central Beijing, China, January 8. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A vehicle belonging to a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way through central Beijing, China, January 8. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A vehicle belonging to a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way through central Beijing, China, January 8. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 20
An Afghan man pours water to extinguish a fire at a commercial market in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 4. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan man pours water to extinguish a fire at a commercial market in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 4. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
An Afghan man pours water to extinguish a fire at a commercial market in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 4. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
8 / 20
U.S. workers use machinery to replace the metal sheets of the border fence between the U.S. and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, January 9. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

U.S. workers use machinery to replace the metal sheets of the border fence between the U.S. and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, January 9. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
U.S. workers use machinery to replace the metal sheets of the border fence between the U.S. and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, January 9. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
9 / 20
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, January 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, January 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, January 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 20
A model presents a creation during the Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY show during London Fashion Week Men's, January 5. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A model presents a creation during the Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY show during London Fashion Week Men's, January 5. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
A model presents a creation during the Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY show during London Fashion Week Men's, January 5. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 20
PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act on the sidelines of the Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru, January 6. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act on the sidelines of the Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru, January 6. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act on the sidelines of the Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru, January 6. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
12 / 20
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets a young girl at an Organizing Event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets a young girl at an Organizing Event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets a young girl at an Organizing Event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 20
Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. Picture taken June 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. Picture taken June 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. Picture taken June 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 20
A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, January 4. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, January 4. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, January 4. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
15 / 20
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he receives a military Guard of Honour at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office ahead of bilateral talks in London, January 10. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he receives a military Guard of Honour at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office ahead of bilateral talks in London, January 10. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he receives a military Guard of Honour at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office ahead of bilateral talks in London, January 10. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
A migrant looks outside a porthole on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Professor Albrecht Penck, operated by German NGO Sea-Eye, off the coast of Malta, January 8. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant looks outside a porthole on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Professor Albrecht Penck, operated by German NGO Sea-Eye, off the coast of Malta, January 8. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
A migrant looks outside a porthole on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Professor Albrecht Penck, operated by German NGO Sea-Eye, off the coast of Malta, January 8. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
17 / 20
A brick factory workers stack bricks on carts in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A brick factory workers stack bricks on carts in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
A brick factory workers stack bricks on carts in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
18 / 20
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 6. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 6. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 6. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 20
A surfer catches a wave as the sun sets through dark clouds at Cardiff State Beach in California, January 9. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A surfer catches a wave as the sun sets through dark clouds at Cardiff State Beach in California, January 9. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
A surfer catches a wave as the sun sets through dark clouds at Cardiff State Beach in California, January 9. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Next Slideshows

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

A look at the border between the United States and Mexico, as President Trump makes his case for funds to build a border wall amid a dispute that has sparked a...

2:02pm EST
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

9:45am EST
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

The U.S. government shutdown now ranks as the second-longest, with President Trump saying it could continue for months or years, even as he said he hoped it was...

Jan 09 2019
Stranded migrants offered safe port

Stranded migrants offered safe port

After spending more than two weeks stranded on board rescue ships, 49 migrants disembarked in Malta, ending a standoff in which European Union countries had...

Jan 09 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

President Donald Trump visits McAllen, Texas, on the southern U.S. border in an attempt to win support for his plan to build a wall.

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

People in the United Kingdom stage rallies for and against Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May postpones a parliamentary vote on her EU divorce deal.

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

A look at the border between the United States and Mexico, as President Trump makes his case for funds to build a border wall amid a dispute that has sparked a partial government shutdown.

Widespread gas shortages in Mexico

Widespread gas shortages in Mexico

Gasoline shortages in Mexico sparked by a crackdown on fuel theft prompt warnings from business leaders that industries will suffer if the shortfalls persist.

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Images of the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry in the spring of 2019.

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Best of Dakar Rally

Best of Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.

Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

The U.S. government shutdown now ranks as the second-longest, with President Trump saying it could continue for months or years, even as he said he hoped it was resolved within days.

Chrysler Building on the block

Chrysler Building on the block

The skyscraper, which has been a part of the Manhattan skyline since 1930 and was the world s tallest building until it was surpassed by the Empire State Building 11 months later, is up for sale.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast