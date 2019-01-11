Photos of the week
A girl eats a popsicle during Myanmar's 71st Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4. REUTERS/Ann Wang
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office, about immigration and the southern border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown, at the White House, January 8. REUTERS/Joshua...more
A riot policeman stands near a fire during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France, January 5. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during stage 2 of the Dakar Rally from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona, Peru, January 8. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
(From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson pose backstage with their Best Original Song Motion Picture award for Shallow from A Star is Born at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario...more
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening of the annual ice festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A vehicle belonging to a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way through central Beijing, China, January 8. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An Afghan man pours water to extinguish a fire at a commercial market in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 4. REUTERS/Parwiz
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, chats with Patsy Wardally, during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, January 10. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool
U.S. workers use machinery to replace the metal sheets of the border fence between the U.S. and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, January 9. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act on the sidelines of the Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru, January 6. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets a young girl at an Organizing Event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. Picture taken June 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, January 4. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, January 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Anita bathes his son Romenson Exalus at their house in Boucan Ferdinand, Haiti. Picture taken April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A migrant looks outside a porthole on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Professor Albrecht Penck, operated by German NGO Sea-Eye, off the coast of Malta, January 8. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A brick factory workers stack bricks on carts in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 6. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A surfer catches a wave as the sun sets through dark clouds at Cardiff State Beach in California, January 9. REUTERS/Mike Blake
