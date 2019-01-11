Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jan 11, 2019 | 1:10pm EST

Photos of the week

A girl eats a popsicle during Myanmar's 71st Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
1 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office, about immigration and the southern border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown, at the White House, January 8. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
2 / 20
A riot policeman stands near a fire during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement at Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, France, January 5. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
3 / 20
X-Raid's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue in action during stage 2 of the Dakar Rally from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona, Peru, January 8. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
4 / 20
(From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson pose backstage with their Best Original Song Motion Picture award for Shallow from A Star is Born at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
5 / 20
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures during the opening of the annual ice festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
6 / 20
A vehicle belonging to a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way through central Beijing, China, January 8. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
7 / 20
An Afghan man pours water to extinguish a fire at a commercial market in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 4. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
8 / 20
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, chats with Patsy Wardally, during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, January 10. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
9 / 20
U.S. workers use machinery to replace the metal sheets of the border fence between the U.S. and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, January 9. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
10 / 20
PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act on the sidelines of the Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru, January 6. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
11 / 20
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets a young girl at an Organizing Event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
12 / 20
Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. Picture taken June 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
13 / 20
A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, January 4. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
14 / 20
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, January 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
15 / 20
Anita bathes his son Romenson Exalus at their house in Boucan Ferdinand, Haiti. Picture taken April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
16 / 20
A migrant looks outside a porthole on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Professor Albrecht Penck, operated by German NGO Sea-Eye, off the coast of Malta, January 8. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
17 / 20
A brick factory workers stack bricks on carts in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
18 / 20
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 6. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
19 / 20
A surfer catches a wave as the sun sets through dark clouds at Cardiff State Beach in California, January 9. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
20 / 20
