Pictures | Fri Jan 18, 2019 | 1:55pm EST

Photos of the week

A shark said to be 'Deep Blue', one of the largest ever recorded great white sharks, swims off the coast of Hawaii, January 15. @JuanSharks/@OceanRamsey/Juan Oliphant/oneoceandiving.com via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2018 College Football National Champion Clemson Tigers, due to the partial government shutdown in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
People are evacuated by a member of security forces at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya, January 15. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Protesters wearing yellow vests help a person injured by a water cannon during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, January 12. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
TSA worker Ebony Grays wipes away tears after receiving food at the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago, Illinois, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man waits for devotees inside his camp during 'Kumbh Mela' or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, January 17. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Sarah Silverman walks out on stage blindfolded to present an award at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 13. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
A woman rides a horse through flames during the annual 'Luminarias' celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
An arrested injured man is seen at a hospital following protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 16. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Snow from Winter Storm Gia falls over the White House as the partial government shutdown becomes the longest in U.S. history, in Washington, January 13. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Anastasia Vashukevich, Belarusian model and escort, who caused a stir last year after she was arrested in Thailand and said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is pictured at Chonburi Immigration in Pattaya, Thailand, January 15. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Workers shovel snow out of a restaurant after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort in Switzerland, January 11. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (C), an 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family, accompanied by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland (R) and Saba Abbas, general counsellor of COSTI refugee service agency, arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada, January 12. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
A large, circular ice floe spins slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, January 16. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Cars are seen on fire at the scene of explosions and gunshots in Nairobi, Kenya, January 15. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Germany's Tatjana Maria at the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Migrants from Honduras use a supermarket cart to carry children as they walk towards the United States in Padre Miguel, Guatemala, January 16. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement after winning a confidence vote, after Parliament rejected her Brexit deal, outside 10 Downing Street in London, January 16. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A protester uses a fire extinguisher against riot police during clashes outside the parliament building as Greek school teachers demonstrate against government plans to change hiring procedures in the public sector in Athens, Greece, January 14. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex presents Angela Midgley with a Moses basket at 'Number 7', a Feeding Birkenhead citizens supermarket and community cafe, in Birkenhead, Britain, January 14. Anthony Devlin/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
