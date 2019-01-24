Photos of the week
The moon is seen beside a quadriga on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse, known as the 'Super Blood Wolf Moon', in Brussels, Belgium, January 21. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution after declaring himself president during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
A woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 23. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 23. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A protester approaches police officers during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Athens, Greece, January 20. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man takes a dip in icy water during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany in the settlement of Shimsk in Novgorod region, Russia, January 18. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ray St Clair from Michigan, of the Chippewa Tribe, prays outside of Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky, January 23. REUTERS/Madalyn McGarvey
Models present creations by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show in Paris, January 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Water flows around ice, formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, due to subzero temperatures, as viewed from the Canadian side, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 22. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
A migrant reacts as he tries to stop others from climbing into a crowded bus during their journey towards the United States, in Ingenio Santo Domingo, Mexico, January 23. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Security forces look on while clashing with opposition supporters participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tachira, Venezuela, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Sheep graze as a dark snow cloud arrives in Glenshane Pass, Northern Ireland, January 22. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge interviews naturalist Sir David Attenborough during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta reacts after losing his match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees gather near a fire to keep warm as they prepare to take part for the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, January 21. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Residents react after a mass for their relative who died during the explosion of a fuel pipeline ruptured by oil thieves, in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, state of Hidalgo, Mexico, January 22. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Volunteers and staff of Gather food pantry set up as they prepare to distribute produce, bread, eggs, milk and other supplies to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who are working without pay during the government shutdown, and their families, at the...more
Transgender teenager Gabriel Diaz de Tudanca, 17, hangs out with some trans friends at a park in Madrid, Spain, August 3, 2016. Although assigned female at birth, Diaz de Tudanca, now 19, identified as male from early childhood. Reuters photographer...more
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on day 32 of the partial government shutdown in Washington, January 22. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's Guaido declares himself president
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declares himself interim president, while hundreds of thousands pour into the streets to demand an end to the socialist government of President Maduro.
Longest government shutdown in U.S. history
A partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Furloughed federal workers line up for food
Unpaid federal workers line up for food and meals as the U.S. government shutdown continues.
Dog sledding in Scotland
Mushing with mutts in preparation for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge.
Frozen falls
The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops.