Photos of the week

Large waves crash over a train as it passes through Dawlish in southwest Britain, January 31. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
An Anti-Brexit demonstrator sits next to a Pro-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London, January 29. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
An ox covered in mud after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil, January 27. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Ricky Martin looks on at Lady Gaga outside the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A man walks with luggage during a winter storm in Buffalo, New York, January 30. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
A man looks at a car hit by a post after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Residents sit as they clean up their property following flooding in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, January 25. Antara Foto/Sahrul Manda Tikupadang/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Roger Stone reacts as he walks to microphones after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, January 25. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards police during a protest against Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez outside the National Autonomous University of Honduras in Tegucigalpa, January 28. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Ali al Sayed, local Muslim, prays as his wife Mina Liccione, a Catholic Christian, holds their child at their house in Jebel Ali, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. While the local laws do not allow Muslims to marry Christians, mixed-faith couples go on normally with their lives. Picture taken January 28. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Ali al Sayed, local Muslim, prays as his wife Mina Liccione, a Catholic Christian, holds their child at their house in Jebel Ali, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. While the local laws do not allow Muslims to marry Christians, mixed-faith couples go on...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
Visitors are seen inside a newly opened bookstore in Chongqing, China, January 29. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Firefighters try to extinguish burning cars at the scene of a car bombing in front of a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia, January 29. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, an 8-year-old boy who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after being detained along with his father for illegally entering the United States, looks into the coffin with the remains of her son during his funeral in their home village of Yalambojoch, Guatemala, January 27. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, an 8-year-old boy who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after being detained along with his father for illegally entering the United States, looks into the coffin with the...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, January 27. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Pope Francis speaks during a news conference aboard a plane on the way back from Panama to Rome, January 27. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A boy writes a message on a mock border wall during a protest by anti-Brexit campaigners, Borders Against Brexit in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, January 26. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, January 26, 2019
A woman reacts as senior members of the Apostles Of Muchinjikwa Christian church baptize members during a mass Baptism (Jorodhani) on the beachfront on Southend-on-Sea, Britain. Members of the church travel to Southend-on-Sea from all over the country, some from as far as Scotland, to join members from London, Leeds and Leicester for an annual ceremony. Picture taken August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A woman reacts as senior members of the Apostles Of Muchinjikwa Christian church baptize members during a mass Baptism (Jorodhani) on the beachfront on Southend-on-Sea, Britain. Members of the church travel to Southend-on-Sea from all over the...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
French climber Alain Robert, also known as 'The French Spiderman', scales the 47-storey GT International Tower in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 29. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Members of a rescue team react upon returning from a mission after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil, January 28. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a pad of paper with a note reading '5,000 troops to Colombia' as he waits to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela during a press briefing at the White House, January 28. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a pad of paper with a note reading '5,000 troops to Colombia' as he waits to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state-owned...more

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
A wounded Palestinian boy shouts as he is evacuated during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 25. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 27. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Students wear masks as they wait to be picked up, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled due to worsening air pollution, at a public school in Bangkok, Thailand, January 30. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
An Indigenous woman from the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae tribe looks at dead fish near Paraopeba river, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Sao Joaquim de Bicas near Brumadinho, Brazil, January 28. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

An Indigenous woman from the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae tribe looks at dead fish near Paraopeba river, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Sao Joaquim de Bicas near Brumadinho, Brazil, January 28. REUTERS/Adriano...more

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
