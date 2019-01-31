Photos of the week
Large waves crash over a train as it passes through Dawlish in southwest Britain, January 31. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An Anti-Brexit demonstrator sits next to a Pro-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London, January 29. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An ox covered in mud after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil, January 27. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Ricky Martin looks on at Lady Gaga outside the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man walks with luggage during a winter storm in Buffalo, New York, January 30. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario
A man looks at a car hit by a post after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba, January 28. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Residents sit as they clean up their property following flooding in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, January 25. Antara Foto/Sahrul Manda Tikupadang/ via REUTERS
Roger Stone reacts as he walks to microphones after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, January 25. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards police during a protest against Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez outside the National Autonomous University of Honduras in Tegucigalpa, January 28. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, January 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Ali al Sayed, local Muslim, prays as his wife Mina Liccione, a Catholic Christian, holds their child at their house in Jebel Ali, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. While the local laws do not allow Muslims to marry Christians, mixed-faith couples go on...more
Visitors are seen inside a newly opened bookstore in Chongqing, China, January 29. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters try to extinguish burning cars at the scene of a car bombing in front of a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia, January 29. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, an 8-year-old boy who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after being detained along with his father for illegally entering the United States, looks into the coffin with the...more
People enjoy a barbecue as they bath in a hotpot-shaped hot spring filled with fruits and vegetables, at hotel in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, January 27. REUTERS/Stringer
Pope Francis speaks during a news conference aboard a plane on the way back from Panama to Rome, January 27. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS
A boy writes a message on a mock border wall during a protest by anti-Brexit campaigners, Borders Against Brexit in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, January 26. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman reacts as senior members of the Apostles Of Muchinjikwa Christian church baptize members during a mass Baptism (Jorodhani) on the beachfront on Southend-on-Sea, Britain. Members of the church travel to Southend-on-Sea from all over the...more
French climber Alain Robert, also known as 'The French Spiderman', scales the 47-storey GT International Tower in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 29. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Members of a rescue team react upon returning from a mission after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil, January 28. REUTERS/Washington Alves
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a pad of paper with a note reading '5,000 troops to Colombia' as he waits to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state-owned...more
A wounded Palestinian boy shouts as he is evacuated during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 25. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 27. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Students wear masks as they wait to be picked up, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled due to worsening air pollution, at a public school in Bangkok, Thailand, January 30. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An Indigenous woman from the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae tribe looks at dead fish near Paraopeba river, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Sao Joaquim de Bicas near Brumadinho, Brazil, January 28. REUTERS/Adriano...more
