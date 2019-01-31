Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, an 8-year-old boy who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after being detained along with his father for illegally entering the United States, looks into the coffin with the...more

Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, an 8-year-old boy who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after being detained along with his father for illegally entering the United States, looks into the coffin with the remains of her son during his funeral in their home village of Yalambojoch, Guatemala, January 27. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

