Maria, 31, holds her baby, Ioana, who is less than a week old, while her other daughter, Elena, who is two years and seven months old, wipes a table, at their home in London, Britain, February 3. A few months after Britain voted to leave the European Union, Maria was waiting to see a doctor at a London hospital when an elderly English woman told her to go back to her native Romania. "You are a foreigner," Maria, who was heavily pregnant at the time, recalls the woman saying. "Your place is not here." The 31-year-old said she was now preparing to leave Britain later this year with her husband and two children, fed up with what she described as xenophobia, as well as the rising cost of living in London. REUTERS/Alecsandra Dragoi

