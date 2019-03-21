Photos of the week
High school students from a Christian school give hugs to Muslims waiting for news of their relatives at a community center, following the killing of 50 people in the country's worst mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand March 18. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Disabled children cover each other in colored powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India March 19. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A protester wearing a yellow vest walks in front of demolished metal fencing during a demonstration by the "yellow vest" movement in Paris, France, March 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A woman mourns next to coffins during the burial ceremony for victims of the Ethiopian Airline Flight ET 302 crash, at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Orthodox church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 17. REUTERS/Maheder Haileselassie
A devotee attends the religious tattoo festival at Wat Bang Phra Monastery, where devotees believe that their tattoos have mystical powers, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, March 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Audience members listen as Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and former Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks at a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, March 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants are seen during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Galway, Ireland March 17. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the Persian new year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu river following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe March 18. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
The body of a victim of the mosque attacks is carried during the burial ceremony at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand March 20. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man carries a large water bottle inside an apartment block in Caracas, Venezuela, March 18. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Students protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal March 15. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An inside view of the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway March 19. Europe's first underwater restaurant opened with more than 7,000 customers booked in to eat among the fish. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
A student cries during a tribute to victims of the shooting at the Raul Brasil school in Suzano, Brazil March 19. Two former students opened fire at the school and killed at least five teenagers as well as two school officials before committing...more
President Donald Trump arrives to speak to workers in front of Army tanks on display at the Lima Army Tank Plant (LATP) Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, the country's only remaining tank manufacturing plant, in Lima, Ohio, March 20. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Maria, 31, holds her baby, Ioana, who is less than a week old, while her other daughter, Elena, who is two years and seven months old, wipes a table, at their home in London, Britain, February 3. A few months after Britain voted to leave the European...more
An aerial view of Spencer Dam after a storm triggered historic flooding, near Bristow, Nebraska, March 16. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
The "worm moon", the last supermoon sighting of 2019, rises over the Empire State Building in New York City, as seen from Hoboken in New Jersey, March 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Aleksey Ovchinin of Russia, Nick Hague and Christina Koch of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur...more
A woman gives balloons to an Israeli soldier near the border between Israel and Gaza on its Israeli side, March 15. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Bosko Obradovic, leader of the Dveri political party, reacts between riot police shields, at a protest against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his government in front of the presidential building in Belgrade, Serbia, March 17. REUTERS/Marko...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish family dressed in costumes walk during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel, March 20. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Actor Lupita Nyong'o shows her ring as she attends the "Us" premiere at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, New York, March 19. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Health workers carry a national flag as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria March 19. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 17. REUTERS/Stringer
