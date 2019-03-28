Edition:
Photos of the week

People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Ajour

A fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds her weapon as they announce the end of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23. REUTERS/Rodi Said

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A participant looks at a box that reads "In case of hard Brexit break glass" and contains bags of tea during the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain March 23. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Passengers are seen during a blackout at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas, Venezuela March 25. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

President Donald Trump walks upon his departure from West Palm Beach, Florida, after Attorney General William Barr released his four-page summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia inquiry report, March 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman takes part in Huranga, a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near the northern city of Mathura, India March 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man drinks wine during Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 22. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple (L) and Oprah Winfrey hug during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, March 25. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Somali soldier holds position as civilians evacuate from the scene of a suicide explosion after al-Shabaab militia stormed a government building in Mogadishu, Somalia March 23. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A child walks past debris as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique March 24. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A man holding a New Zealand flag reacts during a burial ceremony for victims of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand March 22. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May departs the Houses of Parliament in a car after she told Conservative lawmakers she would quit if necessary to get her Brexit deal passed in London, Britain, March 27. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hanaa Ahmad Ali Bahr, a malnourished girl sits on her father's lap in a shanty town in Hodeidah, Yemen March 25. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 27. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Chris Pratt gets slimed while accepting the Best Butt-Kicker award for "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom 2019" at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 23. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jussie Smollett leaves court in Chicago, Illinois, after prosecutors dropped charges accusing him of staging a phony hate crime, March 26. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba, March 26. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, March 27. REUTERS/Issei Kato

