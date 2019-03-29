Photos of the week
People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, March 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Ajour
A fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds her weapon as they announce the end of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 23. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A participant looks at a box that reads "In case of hard Brexit break glass" and contains bags of tea during the 'People's Vote' march in central London, March 23. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Passengers are seen during a blackout at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas, Venezuela, March 25. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
President Trump walks upon his departure from West Palm Beach, Florida, after Attorney General William Barr released his four-page summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia inquiry report, March 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman takes part in Huranga, a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near the northern city of Mathura, India, March 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man drinks wine during Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 22. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple and Oprah Winfrey hug during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, March 25. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Somali soldier holds position as civilians evacuate from the scene of a suicide explosion after al-Shabaab militia stormed a government building in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 23. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A child walks past debris as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man holding a New Zealand flag reacts during a burial ceremony for victims of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 22. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May departs the Houses of Parliament in a car after she told Conservative lawmakers she would quit if necessary to get her Brexit deal passed in London, March 27. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Hanaa Ahmad Ali Bahr, a malnourished girl sits on her father's lap in a shanty town in Hodeidah, Yemen, March 25. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 27. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Chris Pratt gets slimed while accepting the Best Butt-Kicker award for "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom 2019" at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jussie Smollett leaves court in Chicago, Illinois, after prosecutors dropped charges accusing him of staging a phony hate crime, March 26. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba, March 26. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, March 27. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Massive protest march against Algeria's Bouteflika
About one million people took to the streets of Algiers on Friday to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, police officers at the scene said, in the biggest demonstration since unrest erupted six weeks ago.
Pro-Brexit 'March to Leave' reaches London
The pro-Brexit 'March to Leave' protest arrives in London just as lawmakers reject Prime Minister May's Brexit deal for a third time.
Running in the mud
Participants take part in the Mud Run obstacle course race in Tel Aviv.
Venezuela slowly gets back electricity after massive blackout
Several cities in Venezuela, including most of Caracas, recovered electricity gradually after the second blackout in less than a month left the oil-rich country without power for days.
NCAA March Madness
March Madness tournament action from all the brackets.
World's longest salt cave
Israeli researchers say they have discovered the world s longest salt cave near the desert site where, according to the Bible, Lot s wife was turned into a pillar of salt.
Cheese wall on U.S.-Mexico border
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works on building a wall made of cheese next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California.
Amazonian manatees released in Brazil
Members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project release Amazonian manatees at Brazil's Piagacu-Purus reserve.
Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai
Cyclone Idai left millions in need of assistance in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, as aid workers prepare for outbreaks of malaria and cholera.