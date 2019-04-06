Edition:
Photos of the week

A tightrope walker performs on ropes stretched over the Emmaus Monastery in Prague, Czech Republic, April 1. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Actor Lori Loughlin, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, is escorted to federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, April 3. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman looks from outside a tent where patients receive medical care at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen, March 10. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Stray dogs walk along a railway located in the Siberian Taiga forest near Krasnoyarsk, Russia, April 3. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

People stand on a container that blocks the Simon Bolivar bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Stringer

Supporters of AK Party gesture in Istanbul, Turkey, April 1. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Cockle-picker and fisherman Tony McClure, 39, who voted to leave the EU uses his cockling board to raise cockles from the sands in Flookburgh, Morecambe Bay, Britain. Britain as a whole voted by a narrow margin to leave the European Union. But around England s coastline, dislike of EU was and is much more marked. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A rainbow is seen across the Yosemite Valley in front of El Capitan granite rock formation in Yosemite National Park, California, March 29. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Villagers stand on the debris of the houses after it was hit by a storm in Bara district, Nepal, April 2. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Trucks wait in a long queue for border customs control to cross into the U.S., caused by the redeployment of border officers to deal with a surge in migrants, at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Diane Cohen, 64, who was forced to leave her home when the Kilauea Volcano erupted and covered it with lava last summer, plants coconut trees on her property in Kapoho, in Hawaii, April 1. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A woman stands inside a voting booth at a polling station during a presidential election in the village of Kosmach in Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Ukraine, March 31. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Thai rangers stand next to baby elephants trapped in a mud hole at Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, March 28. The Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation/via REUTERS

Noel Womersley, from Canterbury Homekill butchery, poses with his Sako 85 hunting rifle at his farm outside Christchurch, New Zealand, March 28. For 14 years Womersley has worked at "home kill," shooting beasts for small farmers and cutting them up, but tough new gun laws to be adopted after the nation's worst mass murder by a lone gunman will require him to surrender another of his guns. "I don't think we need military-style weapons in our society. I definitely don't need them in my job," he says. "It's like driving around in a Ferrari, you don't need it." REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A couple rides a boat underneath cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo, April 3. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Huang Wensi in action during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China to embrace professional boxing, relishing its intense nature despite traditional stereotypes that steer women away from such activities. "A women is not just limited to being a wife or mother in the house," she said. Picture taken September 2018. REUTERS/Yue Wu

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel with a damaged car during the Bahrain Grand Prix, March 31. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Palestinian demonstrator holds a ring of fire during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest marking Land Day, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 30. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot kisses her wife Amy Eshleman during her election night celebration after defeating her challenger Toni Preckwinkle in the runoff mayoral election in Chicago, April 2. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

