Maria Jofresse, 25, holds a stuffed toy she received for her seventh birthday as she stands where her house stood, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, outside the village of Cheia, which means 'flood' in Portuguese, near Beira, Mozambique, April 2. Maria Jofresse lost her two children to the storm. In the midst of the floods, she dug their small graves but can't find them anymore. "People suffered indeed but no one suffered as I did because I lost the most precious things I had - my kids," she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

