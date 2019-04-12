Edition:
Photos of the week

The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns in a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland, April 8. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns in a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland, April 8. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns in a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland, April 8. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, after he was arrested in London, April 11. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, after he was arrested in London, April 11. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, after he was arrested in London, April 11. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara wave as Netanyahu speaks following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's parliamentary election at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, April 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara wave as Netanyahu speaks following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's parliamentary election at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, April 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara wave as Netanyahu speaks following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's parliamentary election at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, April 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The first-ever photo of a black hole, taken using a global network of telescopes. The somewhat fuzzy photo of the black hole at the center of Messier 87, or M87, a massive galaxy residing in the center of the relatively nearby Virgo galaxy cluster, shows a glowing ring of red, yellow and white surrounding a dark center. Event Horizon Telescope/National Science Foundation/via REUTERS

The first-ever photo of a black hole, taken using a global network of telescopes. The somewhat fuzzy photo of the black hole at the center of Messier 87, or M87, a massive galaxy residing in the center of the relatively nearby Virgo galaxy cluster,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
The first-ever photo of a black hole, taken using a global network of telescopes. The somewhat fuzzy photo of the black hole at the center of Messier 87, or M87, a massive galaxy residing in the center of the relatively nearby Virgo galaxy cluster, shows a glowing ring of red, yellow and white surrounding a dark center. Event Horizon Telescope/National Science Foundation/via REUTERS
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action against Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League Quarter Final First Leg in London, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action against Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League Quarter Final First Leg in London, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action against Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League Quarter Final First Leg in London, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Identical twins Taiwo Adejare and Kehinde Adejare pose for a picture in Igbo Ora, Oyo State, Nigeria, April 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Identical twins Taiwo Adejare and Kehinde Adejare pose for a picture in Igbo Ora, Oyo State, Nigeria, April 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Identical twins Taiwo Adejare and Kehinde Adejare pose for a picture in Igbo Ora, Oyo State, Nigeria, April 4. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A military officer is carried by the crowd as demonstrators chant slogans and carry their national flags, after Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir was detained by the armed forces, outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 11. REUTERS/Stringer

A military officer is carried by the crowd as demonstrators chant slogans and carry their national flags, after Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir was detained by the armed forces, outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 11. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A military officer is carried by the crowd as demonstrators chant slogans and carry their national flags, after Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir was detained by the armed forces, outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 11. REUTERS/Stringer
The 40-meter-high Rain Vortex, which is the world's tallest indoor waterfall, is seen from inside Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore, April 11. REUTERS/Feline Lim

The 40-meter-high Rain Vortex, which is the world's tallest indoor waterfall, is seen from inside Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore, April 11. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
The 40-meter-high Rain Vortex, which is the world's tallest indoor waterfall, is seen from inside Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore, April 11. REUTERS/Feline Lim
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Indigenous Macuxi children play at the community of Maturuca on the Raposa Serra do Sol reservation, Roraima state, Brazil. A decade after the Macuxi people won a bloody legal battle to expel rice planters from their reservation in a remote part of Brazil, their hold over ancestral lands has come under threat again from new right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. Picture taken February 8. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Indigenous Macuxi children play at the community of Maturuca on the Raposa Serra do Sol reservation, Roraima state, Brazil. A decade after the Macuxi people won a bloody legal battle to expel rice planters from their reservation in a remote part of...more

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Indigenous Macuxi children play at the community of Maturuca on the Raposa Serra do Sol reservation, Roraima state, Brazil. A decade after the Macuxi people won a bloody legal battle to expel rice planters from their reservation in a remote part of Brazil, their hold over ancestral lands has come under threat again from new right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. Picture taken February 8. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
President Trump talks about the U.S.-Mexico border during a fundraising roundtable with campaign donors in San Antonio, Texas, April 10. Picture taken through a chair. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump talks about the U.S.-Mexico border during a fundraising roundtable with campaign donors in San Antonio, Texas, April 10. Picture taken through a chair. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
President Trump talks about the U.S.-Mexico border during a fundraising roundtable with campaign donors in San Antonio, Texas, April 10. Picture taken through a chair. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Omar Nabi, originally from Afghanistan, and his friend Apa slaughter a sheep to offer as a sacrifice for his late father Haji-Daoud Nabi, at his father's property in Christchurch, New Zealand March 31. Haji-Daoud was killed in the Christchurch mosque shootings. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Omar Nabi, originally from Afghanistan, and his friend Apa slaughter a sheep to offer as a sacrifice for his late father Haji-Daoud Nabi, at his father's property in Christchurch, New Zealand March 31. Haji-Daoud was killed in the Christchurch mosque...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Omar Nabi, originally from Afghanistan, and his friend Apa slaughter a sheep to offer as a sacrifice for his late father Haji-Daoud Nabi, at his father's property in Christchurch, New Zealand March 31. Haji-Daoud was killed in the Christchurch mosque shootings. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium, April 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium, April 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium, April 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A view shows a facility, where nearly 100 whales including orcas and belugas are held in cages, during a visit from scientists representing explorer and founder of the Ocean Futures Society Jean-Michel Cousteau in a bay near the Sea of Japan port of Nakhodka in Primorsky Region, Russia, April 7. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky Krai/Alexander Safronov/via REUTERS

A view shows a facility, where nearly 100 whales including orcas and belugas are held in cages, during a visit from scientists representing explorer and founder of the Ocean Futures Society Jean-Michel Cousteau in a bay near the Sea of Japan port of...more

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
A view shows a facility, where nearly 100 whales including orcas and belugas are held in cages, during a visit from scientists representing explorer and founder of the Ocean Futures Society Jean-Michel Cousteau in a bay near the Sea of Japan port of Nakhodka in Primorsky Region, Russia, April 7. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky Krai/Alexander Safronov/via REUTERS
Tesla CEO Elon Musk exits after attending a S.E.C. hearing at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York, April 4. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tesla CEO Elon Musk exits after attending a S.E.C. hearing at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York, April 4. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk exits after attending a S.E.C. hearing at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York, April 4. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Maria Jofresse, 25, holds a stuffed toy she received for her seventh birthday as she stands where her house stood, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, outside the village of Cheia, which means 'flood' in Portuguese, near Beira, Mozambique, April 2. Maria Jofresse lost her two children to the storm. In the midst of the floods, she dug their small graves but can't find them anymore. "People suffered indeed but no one suffered as I did because I lost the most precious things I had - my kids," she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Maria Jofresse, 25, holds a stuffed toy she received for her seventh birthday as she stands where her house stood, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, outside the village of Cheia, which means 'flood' in Portuguese, near Beira, Mozambique, April 2....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Maria Jofresse, 25, holds a stuffed toy she received for her seventh birthday as she stands where her house stood, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, outside the village of Cheia, which means 'flood' in Portuguese, near Beira, Mozambique, April 2. Maria Jofresse lost her two children to the storm. In the midst of the floods, she dug their small graves but can't find them anymore. "People suffered indeed but no one suffered as I did because I lost the most precious things I had - my kids," she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A 'Baby Trump' balloon floats during a protest against President Donald Trump's visit to Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico, April 5. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A 'Baby Trump' balloon floats during a protest against President Donald Trump's visit to Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico, April 5. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
A 'Baby Trump' balloon floats during a protest against President Donald Trump's visit to Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico, April 5. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Pigeons fly in front of a large poster of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Bursa, Turkey, April 6. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Pigeons fly in front of a large poster of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Bursa, Turkey, April 6. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Pigeons fly in front of a large poster of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Bursa, Turkey, April 6. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Players rest at a baseball stadium in Havana, Cuba, April 8. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Players rest at a baseball stadium in Havana, Cuba, April 8. REUTERS/Fernando Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Players rest at a baseball stadium in Havana, Cuba, April 8. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Former U.S. President Barack Obama leaves after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 5. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Former U.S. President Barack Obama leaves after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 5. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Former U.S. President Barack Obama leaves after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 5. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An employee works at Rostvertol aviation plant, owned by Russian Helicopters company, part of Rostec State Corporation, which manufactures commercial and military aircraft including upgraded heavy Mi-26T2V helicopters, during a demonstration tour in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, April 4. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

An employee works at Rostvertol aviation plant, owned by Russian Helicopters company, part of Rostec State Corporation, which manufactures commercial and military aircraft including upgraded heavy Mi-26T2V helicopters, during a demonstration tour in...more

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
An employee works at Rostvertol aviation plant, owned by Russian Helicopters company, part of Rostec State Corporation, which manufactures commercial and military aircraft including upgraded heavy Mi-26T2V helicopters, during a demonstration tour in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, April 4. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
Kids row on a styrofoam block through a flooded street during heavy rains in the Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Kids row on a styrofoam block through a flooded street during heavy rains in the Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Kids row on a styrofoam block through a flooded street during heavy rains in the Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria, April 7. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria, April 7. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria, April 7. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wipes tears from her eyes as she speaks about the Trump administration policies toward Muslim immigrants at a news conference by members of the U.S. Congress "to announce legislation to repeal President Trump's existing executive order blocking travel from majority Muslim countries" outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 10. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wipes tears from her eyes as she speaks about the Trump administration policies toward Muslim immigrants at a news conference by members of the U.S. Congress "to announce legislation to repeal President Trump's existing...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wipes tears from her eyes as she speaks about the Trump administration policies toward Muslim immigrants at a news conference by members of the U.S. Congress "to announce legislation to repeal President Trump's existing executive order blocking travel from majority Muslim countries" outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 10. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Photos of the week

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

9:50am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

7:10am EDT
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 11 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 11 2019

Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Highlights from the 2019 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

World's tallest indoor waterfall unveiled

World's tallest indoor waterfall unveiled

A sprawling retail complex with the world's tallest indoor waterfall is what Singapore hopes will bring more travelers and visitors to the airport to shop and dine.

Islamic State brides face few choices

Islamic State brides face few choices

Thousands of women, especially foreigners who flocked from Europe and North African countries, willingly joined Islamic State, subscribing to its brutal interpretation of Islam and marrying militants.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Sudan's Bashir ousted by military and placed under arrest

Sudan's Bashir ousted by military and placed under arrest

Sudanese President Omar Hassan Bashir, who weathered multiple armed rebellions, economic crises and attempts by the West to make him a pariah, was forced to step down by the military on Thursday after popular protests.

Memorial for Nipsey Hussle

Memorial for Nipsey Hussle

Former President Barack Obama praised the legacy of slain Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle in a letter read during a public memorial attended by thousands of fans, many of them dressed in white.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Classical music kids of Ireland

Classical music kids of Ireland

Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.

Thailand's Songkran Water Festival

Thailand's Songkran Water Festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

