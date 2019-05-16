Photos of the week
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after a day of traveling around the state at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, May 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during a light show to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, France, May 15. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Aidalis Guanipa, 25, a kidney disease patient, poses for a photo with her 83-year-old grandmother, while they wait for the electricity to return, at her house during a blackout in La Concepcion, Venezuela. "I should have been born rich to be able to...more
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14. Alabama's governor signed a bill to ban nearly all abortions in the state, even in cases of rape and incest, unless the mother's health is in danger....more
Venezuelan National Police members stand in line near the National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, May 14. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Muslim man looks at the broken window inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. Sri Lanka said that hardline Buddhist groups were likely to blame for a wave of anti-Muslim riots that swept the island...more
Contestant Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final of 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Cuban migrants cross the Suchiate river on rafts from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, May 12. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jury President Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Jury Member Elle Fanning pose at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A car parking collision is seen in the Mount Vernon area of Washington, May 9. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Cheyenne Brewington receives a hug by volunteers of the Free Black Mamas DMV movement after members of the group posted her bond and she was released from the Prince George's County Detention Center during the third annual Free Black Mama Mother's...more
A worker stands on scaffolding near rubble and damage in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after a major fire, in Paris, May 15. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS
A migrant swims towards the Gibraltar-registered Vos Triton commercial offshore supply ship off Libya's coast, as seen from German humanitarian organization Sea-Watch's Moonbird aircraft, May 11. Sea-Watch.org/via REUTERS
Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, (C) Chairman Ronald Sugar (L) and Board Member John Thain (R) stand together on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the company's IPO in New York, May 10. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The damaged Andrea Victory ship is seen off the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13. Saudi Arabia said on Monday that two of its oil tankers were among those attacked off the UAE coast and described it as an attempt to undermine the...more
A graduate wears a Make America Great Again hat amidst a sea of mortarboards before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
The sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district as a cyclist rides through Richmond Park in London, May 13. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A fighter loyal to the Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. National Park Service volunteers and others re-enact Andrew J. Russell's 1869 'Champagne Toast' photo on the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at Golden Spike National Historical Park in Promontory, Utah, May...more
Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral
Damage to the interior of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris one month after the fire.
Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence
Sri Lankan soldiers patrolled towns hit by sectarian violence this week as residents recalled how Muslims had hid in paddy fields to escape mobs attacking their homes and shops, in apparent reprisal for the Easter bombings by Islamist militants that killed more than 250 people.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.