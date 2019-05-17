Edition:
Photos of the week

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after a day of traveling around the state at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, May 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during a light show to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, France, May 15. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Aidalis Guanipa, 25, a kidney disease patient, poses for a photo with her 83-year-old grandmother, while they wait for the electricity to return, at her house during a blackout in La Concepcion, Venezuela. "I should have been born rich to be able to buy myself a new kidney," said Guanipa. They get by on her grandmother's pension and from sales of homemade sweets. "I have not had dialysis for two days because there has been no electricity. I am scared." Picture taken April 12. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14. Alabama's governor signed a bill to ban nearly all abortions in the state, even in cases of rape and incest, unless the mother's health is in danger. Those performing abortions would be committing a felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison. A woman who receives an abortion would not be held criminally liable. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Venezuelan National Police members stand in line near the National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, May 14. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A Muslim man looks at the broken window inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. Sri Lanka said that hardline Buddhist groups were likely to blame for a wave of anti-Muslim riots that swept the island in apparent retaliation for Easter bombings by Islamist militants. Mobs moved through towns in Sri Lanka's northwest, ransacking mosques, burning Korans and attacking shops with petrol bombs, residents said. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Contestant Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a dress rehearsal ahead of the first semi-final of 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Cuban migrants cross the Suchiate river on rafts from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, May 12. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Jury President Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Jury Member Elle Fanning pose at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A car parking collision is seen in the Mount Vernon area of Washington, May 9. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Cheyenne Brewington receives a hug by volunteers of the Free Black Mamas DMV movement after members of the group posted her bond and she was released from the Prince George's County Detention Center during the third annual Free Black Mama Mother's Day bailout in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, May 6. Brewington, 26, had been detained since April 18, 2019, and could not afford to post a $5,000 bond for 1st degree assault and $1,500 for traffic violations. Brewington said in a statement, "I am thankful for these women to post my bond. I miss my daughter." REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
A worker stands on scaffolding near rubble and damage in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after a major fire, in Paris, May 15. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A migrant swims towards the Gibraltar-registered Vos Triton commercial offshore supply ship off Libya's coast, as seen from German humanitarian organization Sea-Watch's Moonbird aircraft, May 11. Sea-Watch.org/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, (C) Chairman Ronald Sugar (L) and Board Member John Thain (R) stand together on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the company's IPO in New York, May 10. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
The damaged Andrea Victory ship is seen off the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13. Saudi Arabia said on Monday that two of its oil tankers were among those attacked off the UAE coast and described it as an attempt to undermine the security of crude supplies amid tensions between the United States and Iran. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
A graduate wears a Make America Great Again hat amidst a sea of mortarboards before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
The sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district as a cyclist rides through Richmond Park in London, May 13. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
A fighter loyal to the Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
U.S. National Park Service volunteers and others re-enact Andrew J. Russell's 1869 'Champagne Toast' photo on the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at Golden Spike National Historical Park in Promontory, Utah, May 10. The linking of East and West was the culmination of a 6-1/2-year feat of 19th-century engineering that transformed the American frontier as the nation was emerging from a bloody civil war. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
