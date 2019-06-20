Photos of the week
Toronto Raptors basketball player Kyle Lowry celebrates with fans during the Raptors victory parade after defeating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 17. Some 2 million fans cheered the champion Raptors in...more
Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance under the drag name Kween-Kee-Kee during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 in Texas. Keegan, who wrote in class that when he...more
Venezuelan migrant Maria Valdez, 31, poses for a picture with her children Yoimairy, 9, and Darien, 1, while they wait to process their documents at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center before they continue their journey, on the outskirts of...more
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16. Organizers said almost 2 million protesters turned out to demand that government leader Carrie Lam step down...more
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organises Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida. The sprawling county on Florida's...more
A stray polar bear is seen in a garbage dump in Norilsk, Russia June 18. The starving polar bear strayed hundreds of miles from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, exhausted, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia....more
Muslim students attend a yoga lesson at a school ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil June 18. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
President Donald Trump kisses White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after it was announced she will leave her job at the end of the month during a second-chance hiring prisoner reentry event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June...more
A protester falls to his death from construction scaffolding surrounding the Pacific Place complex, as firefighters attempt a rescue, next to a banner related to the protests against the proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, June 15. Apple...more
A Palestinian man washes his horse in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip, June 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Brazil's Marta celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot during a Women's World Cup Group C match against Australia at Stade de La Mosson in Montpellier, France, June 13. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A Sudanese boy cools himself off in an irrigation channel near Khartoum, Sudan, June 19. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Tourist Amy Powers is approached by "walker" Matthew Tomlin during The Walking Dead Tour of a location featured in Season 3 of the AMC production, in Haralson, Georgia, June 15. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher as they search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China June 18. Two strong earthquakes shook the southwestern Chinese province, killing at least...more
Argentina's Mariana Larroquette and Scotland's Leanne Crichton in action during a Women's World Cup Group D match at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, June 19. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Personnel that the Pentagon says are members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy remove an unexploded limpet mine from the M/T Kokuka Courageous, a Japanese-owned commercial motor tanker, in this U.S. military image the Pentagon says was...more
A participant operates an Edge 540 V2 plane while performing in front of the Kazan Kremlin and the Mosque of Kul Sharif, also known as Qol Sharif, during the Challenger Class free practice session of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Kazan,...more
Women looks at a hoarding covered in messages of condolence at the base of Grenfell Tower in London, Britain, June 14. Two years ago, the high-rise social housing block in west London was engulfed by flames in the middle of the night, killing 72...more
The niece of Maroly Bastardo casts her shadow at her relatives' home in El Tigre, Venezuela, June 3. Eight months pregnant, Bastardo faced forbidding choices in a nation whose economy has collapsed. Give birth in Venezuela, where newborns are dying...more
