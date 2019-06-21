Edition:
Photos of the week

Toronto Raptors basketball player Kyle Lowry celebrates with fans during the Raptors victory parade after defeating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 17. Some 2 million fans cheered the champion Raptors in a victory celebration that united the nation. Five double-decker buses that carried the players and their families moved along the parade route at a snail's pace due to the massive crowd, as players including Kawhi Leonard, who was named most valuable player of the finals, sprayed champagne on the fans. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance under the drag name Kween-Kee-Kee during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 in Texas. Keegan, who wrote in class that when he grows up he wants to be a drag queen, is helping teach educators better ways to address students who are nonbinary, gender fluid, gender nonconforming and transgender. Picture taken November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Venezuelan migrant Maria Valdez, 31, poses for a picture with her children Yoimairy, 9, and Darien, 1, while they wait to process their documents at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center before they continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru, June 17. Maria Valdez sold her house one year ago to raise the money to pay for her husband to travel to Peru. "My husband went first, I sent him, but I didn't want to go. But as the money he sent was not enough, we decided to come," Valdez said. "As soon as I was in Caracas, I wanted to return home, the bus was asking for cash and I did not have it, my daughter started crying and saying that she did not want to go, it was horrible." "But because of my children I maintained the strength to continue." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16. Organizers said almost 2 million protesters turned out to demand that government leader Carrie Lam step down in what is becoming the most significant challenge to China's relationship with the territory since it was handed back by Britain 22 years ago. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organises Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida. The sprawling county on Florida's central west coast voted for Trump by about 1 percentage point, a razor-thin margin in a state where elections are always tight. Though Democrats won the county comfortably in the 2008 and 2012 White House races, it now includes almost the same number of registered Democrats and Republicans. Picture taken May 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A stray polar bear is seen in a garbage dump in Norilsk, Russia June 18. The starving polar bear strayed hundreds of miles from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, exhausted, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia. The female bear, visibly weak and seemingly ill, lay despondently on the ground for hours on June 18 in Norilsk's suburbs, its feet caked in mud, occasionally rising to sniff around for food. It is the first polar bear seen in the city in more than 40 years, according to local environmentalists. Climate change has been damaging polar bears' sea-ice habitats and forced them to scavenge more for food on land, bringing them into contact with people and inhabited areas. REUTERS/Yuri Chvanov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Muslim students attend a yoga lesson at a school ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil June 18. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
President Donald Trump kisses White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after it was announced she will leave her job at the end of the month during a second-chance hiring prisoner reentry event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 13. Sanders, a fierce Trump loyalist who channeled his combativeness toward the news media, will leave her job at month's end for a possible political future in her home state of Arkansas, Trump said. Sanders, who has worked with Trump since the early days of his unconventional run for office and became a national public figure in her own right, is the latest in a long line of senior advisers to leave the White House. The 36-year-old often compared the antics of the press corps to the behavior of her three young children and had largely backed Trump's dismissal of the news media as "the enemy of the people." While ending her daily press briefings, she was often helpful to reporters behind the scenes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
A protester falls to his death from construction scaffolding surrounding the Pacific Place complex, as firefighters attempt a rescue, next to a banner related to the protests against the proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, June 15. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A Palestinian man washes his horse in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip, June 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Brazil's Marta celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot during a Women's World Cup Group C match against Australia at Stade de La Mosson in Montpellier, France, June 13. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
A Sudanese boy cools himself off in an irrigation channel near Khartoum, Sudan, June 19. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Tourist Amy Powers is approached by "walker" Matthew Tomlin during The Walking Dead Tour of a location featured in Season 3 of the AMC production, in Haralson, Georgia, June 15. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher as they search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China June 18. Two strong earthquakes shook the southwestern Chinese province, killing at least one person in a part of the country frequently affected by strong tremors. A huge quake in Sichuan in May 2008 killed almost 70,000 people. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Argentina's Mariana Larroquette and Scotland's Leanne Crichton in action during a Women's World Cup Group D match at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, June 19. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Personnel that the Pentagon says are members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy remove an unexploded limpet mine from the M/T Kokuka Courageous, a Japanese-owned commercial motor tanker, in this U.S. military image the Pentagon says was taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopter in the Gulf of Oman in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran on June 13, and released by the Pentagon on June 17. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
A participant operates an Edge 540 V2 plane while performing in front of the Kazan Kremlin and the Mosque of Kul Sharif, also known as Qol Sharif, during the Challenger Class free practice session of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Kazan, Russia June 15. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Women looks at a hoarding covered in messages of condolence at the base of Grenfell Tower in London, Britain, June 14. Two years ago, the high-rise social housing block in west London was engulfed by flames in the middle of the night, killing 72 people in the country's deadliest domestic fire since World War Two. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
The niece of Maroly Bastardo casts her shadow at her relatives' home in El Tigre, Venezuela, June 3. Eight months pregnant, Bastardo faced forbidding choices in a nation whose economy has collapsed. Give birth in Venezuela, where newborns are dying at alarming rates in shortage-plagued maternity wards. Or board a crowded smuggler's boat bound for Trinidad, the largest of two islands that make up the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago. Her husband, Kennier Berra, had landed there in February, found work and beckoned her to join him. On May 16, she and the kids packed into an aging fishing vessel along with 31 other people, including three relatives of her husband. The craft, the Ana Maria, never arrived. No migrants or wreckage have been found. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
