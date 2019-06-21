Venezuelan migrant Maria Valdez, 31, poses for a picture with her children Yoimairy, 9, and Darien, 1, while they wait to process their documents at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center before they continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru, June 17. Maria Valdez sold her house one year ago to raise the money to pay for her husband to travel to Peru. "My husband went first, I sent him, but I didn't want to go. But as the money he sent was not enough, we decided to come," Valdez said. "As soon as I was in Caracas, I wanted to return home, the bus was asking for cash and I did not have it, my daughter started crying and saying that she did not want to go, it was horrible." "But because of my children I maintained the strength to continue." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close