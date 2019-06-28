Photos of the week
(Warning: graphic content) Fireworks explode over the Brig "Rossiya" (Russia) as it floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Angie Valeria are seen in the Rio Bravo river in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24. The 25-year-old man and his 24-month-old daughter, who had traveled from El...more
A Palestinian woman photographer runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against a meeting in Bahrain for the Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the...more
Police officers guard participants of the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine June 23. Thousands marched in the biggest and most peaceful pride parade ever in the former Soviet country. Ruslana Panukhnyk, one of the...more
A relative mourns during the funeral ceremony for Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele, Tigray Region, Ethiopia June 26. Mekonnen was shot dead alongside another general from the region by his bodyguard on June 22. REUTERS/Tiksa...more
Children who have been detained by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility, which houses more than 2,000 teenagers apprehended at the border, does not meet basic...more
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally in Hong Kong, China June 26. More than a thousand protesters marched to major foreign consulates, calling on leaders at the upcoming G20 summit to raise the plight of Hong Kong with China and to...more
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain in a Women's World Cup round of 16 match at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, June 24. The United States needed two Rapinoe penalties, one of them controversially...more
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the U.S. Air Force's Space Test Program 2 Mission, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in a time exposure that also shows the two booster rockets landing back at Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 25. The rocket...more
Miriam "La Reina" Gutierrez gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain. Beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child, the 36-year-old Spaniard has since used boxing, and now politics, to champion...more
A child is seen on a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 24. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A large volcanic ash and gas plume rises above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of eruptions from the Raikoke Volcano, as seen from the International Space Station, June 22. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew/Handout via...more
Seated in front of a portrait, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is interviewed by Reuters at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, June 20. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, the main architect of a $50 billion investment...more
Environmental activists sit inside a pit at the Garzweiler open-cast brown coal mine during a protest against climate change inaction near Duesseldorf, Germany June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 26. Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and...more
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, drinks water as he attends a hustings event in Birmingham, Britain, June 22. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman uses a hand pump to fill up a container with drinking water in Chennai, India, June 25. A 2018 drought ravaged crops, killed livestock, emptied reservoirs and drained water supplies to city dwellers and some industries. Some municipalities...more
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene reacts at England's Lucy Bronze as referee Qin Liang looks on during their Women's World Cup round of 16 match at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, June 23. FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against...more
People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hit much of France, June 25. Swathes of western Europe remained in the grip of an intense heatwave, as temperatures climbed towards 111 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius) in...more
An internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan on World Refugee Day, June 20. There are now 25.9 million refugees globally, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Omar...more
