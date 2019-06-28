Edition:
Photos of the week

(Warning: graphic content) Fireworks explode over the Brig "Rossiya" (Russia) as it floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

(Warning: graphic content) Fireworks explode over the Brig "Rossiya" (Russia) as it floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
(Warning: graphic content) Fireworks explode over the Brig "Rossiya" (Russia) as it floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Angie Valeria are seen in the Rio Bravo river in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24. The 25-year-old man and his 24-month-old daughter, who had traveled from El Salvador and were seeking asylum in the United States, drowned while trying to reach U.S. soil. REUTERS/Stringer

The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Angie Valeria are seen in the Rio Bravo river in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24. The 25-year-old man and his 24-month-old daughter, who had traveled from El Salvador and were seeking asylum in the United States, drowned while trying to reach U.S. soil. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Angie Valeria are seen in the Rio Bravo river in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24. The 25-year-old man and his 24-month-old daughter, who had traveled from El Salvador and were seeking asylum in the United States, drowned while trying to reach U.S. soil. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian woman photographer runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against a meeting in Bahrain for the Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 25. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the main architect of the $50 billion investment plan, sought to build support for his ambitious economic proposals for the Palestinian territories at an international meeting in Bahrain. Neither the Israeli nor Palestinian governments attended the two-day gathering that took place amid a years-long stalemate in other international efforts to resolve a conflict that has lasted more than seven decades. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian woman photographer runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against a meeting in Bahrain for the Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
A Palestinian woman photographer runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against a meeting in Bahrain for the Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 25. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the main architect of the $50 billion investment plan, sought to build support for his ambitious economic proposals for the Palestinian territories at an international meeting in Bahrain. Neither the Israeli nor Palestinian governments attended the two-day gathering that took place amid a years-long stalemate in other international efforts to resolve a conflict that has lasted more than seven decades. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Police officers guard participants of the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine June 23. Thousands marched in the biggest and most peaceful pride parade ever in the former Soviet country. Ruslana Panukhnyk, one of the organizers, told journalists after the event that about 8,000 people had attended it, far more than 5,000 last year. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Police officers guard participants of the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine June 23. Thousands marched in the biggest and most peaceful pride parade ever in the former Soviet country. Ruslana Panukhnyk, one of the...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Police officers guard participants of the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine June 23. Thousands marched in the biggest and most peaceful pride parade ever in the former Soviet country. Ruslana Panukhnyk, one of the organizers, told journalists after the event that about 8,000 people had attended it, far more than 5,000 last year. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A relative mourns during the funeral ceremony for Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele, Tigray Region, Ethiopia June 26. Mekonnen was shot dead alongside another general from the region by his bodyguard on June 22. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A relative mourns during the funeral ceremony for Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele, Tigray Region, Ethiopia June 26. Mekonnen was shot dead alongside another general from the region by his bodyguard on June 22. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A relative mourns during the funeral ceremony for Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele, Tigray Region, Ethiopia June 26. Mekonnen was shot dead alongside another general from the region by his bodyguard on June 22. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Children who have been detained by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility, which houses more than 2,000 teenagers apprehended at the border, does not meet basic safety and wellness standards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been detained by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility, which houses more than 2,000 teenagers apprehended at the border, does not meet basic safety and wellness standards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Children who have been detained by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility, which houses more than 2,000 teenagers apprehended at the border, does not meet basic safety and wellness standards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally in Hong Kong, China June 26. More than a thousand protesters marched to major foreign consulates, calling on leaders at the upcoming G20 summit to raise the plight of Hong Kong with China and to support the full scrapping of a controversial extradition bill. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally in Hong Kong, China June 26. More than a thousand protesters marched to major foreign consulates, calling on leaders at the upcoming G20 summit to raise the plight of Hong Kong with China and to support the full scrapping of a controversial extradition bill. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally in Hong Kong, China June 26. More than a thousand protesters marched to major foreign consulates, calling on leaders at the upcoming G20 summit to raise the plight of Hong Kong with China and to support the full scrapping of a controversial extradition bill. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain in a Women's World Cup round of 16 match at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, June 24. The United States needed two Rapinoe penalties, one of them controversially confirmed after a lengthy VAR review, to beat Spain 2-1 and set up a quarter-final clash with hosts France. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain in a Women's World Cup round of 16 match at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, June 24. The United States needed two Rapinoe penalties, one of them controversially confirmed after a lengthy VAR review, to beat Spain 2-1 and set up a quarter-final clash with hosts France. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain in a Women's World Cup round of 16 match at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, June 24. The United States needed two Rapinoe penalties, one of them controversially confirmed after a lengthy VAR review, to beat Spain 2-1 and set up a quarter-final clash with hosts France. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the U.S. Air Force's Space Test Program 2 Mission, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in a time exposure that also shows the two booster rockets landing back at Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 25. The rocket put 24 experimental satellites into orbit after what Elon Musk's rocket company called one of its "most difficult" launches ever. The two side booster rockets returned safely to Earth, descending onto adjacent Air Force landing pads, but the rocket's center booster missed its mark, crashing in the Atlantic Ocean. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the U.S. Air Force's Space Test Program 2 Mission, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in a time exposure that also shows the two booster rockets landing back at Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 25. The rocket...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the U.S. Air Force's Space Test Program 2 Mission, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in a time exposure that also shows the two booster rockets landing back at Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 25. The rocket put 24 experimental satellites into orbit after what Elon Musk's rocket company called one of its "most difficult" launches ever. The two side booster rockets returned safely to Earth, descending onto adjacent Air Force landing pads, but the rocket's center booster missed its mark, crashing in the Atlantic Ocean. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Miriam "La Reina" Gutierrez gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain. Beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child, the 36-year-old Spaniard has since used boxing, and now politics, to champion women's rights. Gutierrez, who has earned herself the nickname "The Queen" at her gym, became European lightweight boxing champion in March and was elected as a city councillor in a Madrid suburb in May. Now, she is aiming for a world championship title while further spreading the word for women's rights - all that in a country where the issue of gender violence has become very politicized, and divisive. Picture taken March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam "La Reina" Gutierrez gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain. Beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child, the 36-year-old Spaniard has since used boxing, and now politics, to champion...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Miriam "La Reina" Gutierrez gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain. Beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child, the 36-year-old Spaniard has since used boxing, and now politics, to champion women's rights. Gutierrez, who has earned herself the nickname "The Queen" at her gym, became European lightweight boxing champion in March and was elected as a city councillor in a Madrid suburb in May. Now, she is aiming for a world championship title while further spreading the word for women's rights - all that in a country where the issue of gender violence has become very politicized, and divisive. Picture taken March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A child is seen on a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 24. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A child is seen on a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 24. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A child is seen on a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 24. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A large volcanic ash and gas plume rises above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of eruptions from the Raikoke Volcano, as seen from the International Space Station, June 22. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew/Handout via REUTERS

A large volcanic ash and gas plume rises above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of eruptions from the Raikoke Volcano, as seen from the International Space Station, June 22. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A large volcanic ash and gas plume rises above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of eruptions from the Raikoke Volcano, as seen from the International Space Station, June 22. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew/Handout via REUTERS
Seated in front of a portrait, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is interviewed by Reuters at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, June 20. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, the main architect of a $50 billion investment plan to help achieve Middle East peace, is seeking to build support for his ambitious economic proposals for the Palestinian territories at an international meeting in Bahrain. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Seated in front of a portrait, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is interviewed by Reuters at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, June 20. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, the main architect of a $50 billion investment...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Seated in front of a portrait, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is interviewed by Reuters at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, June 20. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, the main architect of a $50 billion investment plan to help achieve Middle East peace, is seeking to build support for his ambitious economic proposals for the Palestinian territories at an international meeting in Bahrain. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Environmental activists sit inside a pit at the Garzweiler open-cast brown coal mine during a protest against climate change inaction near Duesseldorf, Germany June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Environmental activists sit inside a pit at the Garzweiler open-cast brown coal mine during a protest against climate change inaction near Duesseldorf, Germany June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Environmental activists sit inside a pit at the Garzweiler open-cast brown coal mine during a protest against climate change inaction near Duesseldorf, Germany June 22. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 26. Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and National Guard in the north of the country to stem the flow of illegal immigration across the border into the United States, the head of the Mexican Army said. Mexico is trying to curb a surge of migrants from third countries crossing its territory in order to reach the United States, under the threat of tariffs on its exports by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made tightening border security a priority. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 26. Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 26. Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and National Guard in the north of the country to stem the flow of illegal immigration across the border into the United States, the head of the Mexican Army said. Mexico is trying to curb a surge of migrants from third countries crossing its territory in order to reach the United States, under the threat of tariffs on its exports by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made tightening border security a priority. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, drinks water as he attends a hustings event in Birmingham, Britain, June 22. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, drinks water as he attends a hustings event in Birmingham, Britain, June 22. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, drinks water as he attends a hustings event in Birmingham, Britain, June 22. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman uses a hand pump to fill up a container with drinking water in Chennai, India, June 25. A 2018 drought ravaged crops, killed livestock, emptied reservoirs and drained water supplies to city dwellers and some industries. Some municipalities like Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad were forced to cut water supplies to ensure their reserves lasted until monsoon rains replenished reservoirs. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A woman uses a hand pump to fill up a container with drinking water in Chennai, India, June 25. A 2018 drought ravaged crops, killed livestock, emptied reservoirs and drained water supplies to city dwellers and some industries. Some municipalities...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
A woman uses a hand pump to fill up a container with drinking water in Chennai, India, June 25. A 2018 drought ravaged crops, killed livestock, emptied reservoirs and drained water supplies to city dwellers and some industries. Some municipalities like Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad were forced to cut water supplies to ensure their reserves lasted until monsoon rains replenished reservoirs. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene reacts at England's Lucy Bronze as referee Qin Liang looks on during their Women's World Cup round of 16 match at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, June 23. FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon after an ill-tempered 3-0 loss to England, during which they reacted furiously to two VAR decisions. Several Cameroon players remonstrated with the referee and for a long time refused to restart the match after England's second goal was ruled offside and then allowed after a VAR review. Cameroon then thought they had pulled a goal back early in the second half, but VAR again ruled against them for a marginal offside - sparking more chaotic scenes. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene reacts at England's Lucy Bronze as referee Qin Liang looks on during their Women's World Cup round of 16 match at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, June 23. FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene reacts at England's Lucy Bronze as referee Qin Liang looks on during their Women's World Cup round of 16 match at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, June 23. FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon after an ill-tempered 3-0 loss to England, during which they reacted furiously to two VAR decisions. Several Cameroon players remonstrated with the referee and for a long time refused to restart the match after England's second goal was ruled offside and then allowed after a VAR review. Cameroon then thought they had pulled a goal back early in the second half, but VAR again ruled against them for a marginal offside - sparking more chaotic scenes. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hit much of France, June 25. Swathes of western Europe remained in the grip of an intense heatwave, as temperatures climbed towards 111 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius) in southern France, driving many people to seek relief in the sea, rivers, lakes, fountains and swimming pools. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hit much of France, June 25. Swathes of western Europe remained in the grip of an intense heatwave, as temperatures climbed towards 111 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius) in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hit much of France, June 25. Swathes of western Europe remained in the grip of an intense heatwave, as temperatures climbed towards 111 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius) in southern France, driving many people to seek relief in the sea, rivers, lakes, fountains and swimming pools. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan on World Refugee Day, June 20. There are now 25.9 million refugees globally, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan on World Refugee Day, June 20. There are now 25.9 million refugees globally, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
An internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan on World Refugee Day, June 20. There are now 25.9 million refugees globally, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
