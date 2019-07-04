Photos of the week
A U.S. Border Patrol agent holds infant dolls in preparation for a demonstration during a 'Border Safety Initiative' media event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A person holds a placard next to a banner displayed inside a chamber, after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1. Hundreds of protesters broke into...more
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal during the Women's World Cup quarter final match against France at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, June 28. She struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the...more
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea when he met Kim...more
An overcrowded area holding families at a Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center is seen in a still image from video in McAllen, Texas, June 11 and released as part of a report by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General...more
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. Hundreds of thousands of tourists scattered across the north Chilean desert to experience a rare, and irresistible combination for astronomy buffs: a total eclipse of the sun viewed from beneath...more
Security forces and soldiers try to clear away ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in Guadalajara, Mexico June 30. Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in Guadalajara,...more
The Ascent Abort-2 flight test of NASA's Orion spacecraft's emergency launch abort system lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 2. An unmanned full-scale NASA crew capsule blasted off in a successful...more
Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride parade in New York, June 30. Millions lined the streets to wave rainbow flags, celebrate the movement toward LGBTQ equality and renew calls for action in what organizers billed as the...more
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, holds a battering ram as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, Britain, July 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool
Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her first round match against Venus Williams of the U.S. at Wimbledon in London, Britain, July 1. The 15-year-old stole the show on the opening day of Wimbledon with a debut victory over five-time champion...more
An employee measures a newly manufactured ball mill machine at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China June 28. REUTERS/Stringer
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump walk off with fellow leaders after a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1. The demonstration followed weeks of protests against a now-suspended extradition bill that opponents say...more
Migrants carry the remains of their belongings from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Libya July 3. The United Nations said it had...more
A performer is seen during the lighting of the new fire ceremony for the Pan American Games in Lima, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, July 2. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Protesters scuffle with police during a protest over the death of Solomon Tekah after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 3. Thousands of Israelis of Ethiopian descent and their supporters staged sit-down protests at major road junctions...more
Security staff attempt to apprehend a pitch invader as England's Joe Root looks on during the ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand at Emirates Riverside in Chester-Le-Street, Britain, July 3. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
People enjoy sunbathing at a beach by the Baltic Sea in Travemuende, Germany, June 30. Europe sweltered in record-breaking temperatures that pushed the mercury towards all-time highs in Germany, killing at least seven people. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Italian Member of European Parliament Silvio Berlusconi attends a voting session to elect the new president of the European Parliament during the first plenary session of the newly elected European Assembly in Strasbourg, France, July 3. The European...more
