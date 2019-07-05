Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal during the Women's World Cup quarter final match against France at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, June 28. She struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Rapinoe, who was involved in a spat with U.S. President Donald Trump during the build up to the game, opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a low-struck free-kick from the left that went in untouched through a crowd of players. She added their second goal in the 65th minute and although France got back in the game with a Wendie Renard header in the 81st, the U.S. held firm to maintain their record of never missing out on the World Cup semi-finals. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

