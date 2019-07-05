Edition:
Photos of the week

A U.S. Border Patrol agent holds infant dolls in preparation for a demonstration during a 'Border Safety Initiative' media event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A person holds a placard next to a banner displayed inside a chamber, after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1. Hundreds of protesters broke into the Hong Kong legislature after a demonstration marking the anniversary of the return to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that includes freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including the right to protest. The banner reads "There are no thugs, only tyranny". REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal during the Women's World Cup quarter final match against France at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, June 28. She struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Rapinoe, who was involved in a spat with U.S. President Donald Trump during the build up to the game, opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a low-struck free-kick from the left that went in untouched through a crowd of players. She added their second goal in the 65th minute and although France got back in the game with a Wendie Renard header in the 81st, the U.S. held firm to maintain their record of never missing out on the World Cup semi-finals. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea when he met Kim in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas and agreed to resume stalled nuclear talks. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
An overcrowded area holding families at a Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center is seen in a still image from video in McAllen, Texas, June 11 and released as part of a report by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General on July 2. Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists who have visited migrant detention centers along the border in recent days have described nightmarish conditions marked by overcrowding and inadequate access to food, water and other basic needs. The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general published photos of migrant-holding centers in Texas' Rio Grande Valley crammed with twice as many people as they were meant to hold. Picture pixelated at source. Office of Inspector General/DHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. Hundreds of thousands of tourists scattered across the north Chilean desert to experience a rare, and irresistible combination for astronomy buffs: a total eclipse of the sun viewed from beneath the world's clearest skies. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Security forces and soldiers try to clear away ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in Guadalajara, Mexico June 30. Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in Guadalajara, bringing families out on to the streets to play in ice piled high despite the summer heat. The storm blanketed parts of Mexico's second largest city in white, Reuters images show. Soldiers and police who took to the streets to help the clear-up operations slid and slipped knee deep into the drifts. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
The Ascent Abort-2 flight test of NASA's Orion spacecraft's emergency launch abort system lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 2. An unmanned full-scale NASA crew capsule blasted off in a successful test of the spacecraft's abort thrusters, an astronaut safety device that will be key as the agency works to return humans to the moon by 2024. The Orion crew capsule, nearly identical to the model slated to carry astronauts as soon as 2022 atop NASA's Space Launch System, was lofted more than eight miles atop a ballistic missile test booster before firing its three abort thrusters, which would be used to jettison astronauts to safety in the event of a rocket failure. REUTERS/Thom Baur

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride parade in New York, June 30. Millions lined the streets to wave rainbow flags, celebrate the movement toward LGBTQ equality and renew calls for action in what organizers billed as the largest gay pride celebration in history. Event organizers and city officials said 150,000 parade marchers and up to 4 million visitors commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that triggered the modern LGBTQ movement, with corporate sponsorship and police protection that would have been unthinkable half a century ago. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, holds a battering ram as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, Britain, July 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her first round match against Venus Williams of the U.S. at Wimbledon in London, Britain, July 1. The 15-year-old stole the show on the opening day of Wimbledon with a debut victory over five-time champion and her inspiration Williams. Gauff, the youngest woman ever to survive the qualifying tournament, played like a seasoned performer as she clinically beat the 39-year-old great 6-4 6-4 to earn a standing ovation from an enchanted Court One crowd. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
An employee measures a newly manufactured ball mill machine at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China June 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump walk off with fellow leaders after a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1. The demonstration followed weeks of protests against a now-suspended extradition bill that opponents say would undermine Hong Kong's much-cherished rule of law and give Beijing powers to prosecute activists in mainland courts, which are controlled by the Communist Party. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Migrants carry the remains of their belongings from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Libya July 3. The United Nations said it had information that Libyan guards shot at refugees and migrants trying to flee from air strikes that killed at least 53 people, including six children, in a migrant detention center. A report from the U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said there were two air strikes late on July 2, one hitting an unoccupied garage and one hitting a hangar containing around 120 refugees and migrants. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A performer is seen during the lighting of the new fire ceremony for the Pan American Games in Lima, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, July 2. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Protesters scuffle with police during a protest over the death of Solomon Tekah after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 3. Thousands of Israelis of Ethiopian descent and their supporters staged sit-down protests at major road junctions throughout the country after the 18-year-old was shot dead in the northern city of Haifa by an off-duty policeman. The policeman said he drew his gun while trying to intervene in a brawl between two groups of youths, who ended up turning against him. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Security staff attempt to apprehend a pitch invader as England's Joe Root looks on during the ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand at Emirates Riverside in Chester-Le-Street, Britain, July 3. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
People enjoy sunbathing at a beach by the Baltic Sea in Travemuende, Germany, June 30. Europe sweltered in record-breaking temperatures that pushed the mercury towards all-time highs in Germany, killing at least seven people. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Italian Member of European Parliament Silvio Berlusconi attends a voting session to elect the new president of the European Parliament during the first plenary session of the newly elected European Assembly in Strasbourg, France, July 3. The European Parliament elected Italian socialist lawmaker David Sassoli as its speaker for the next 2-1/2 years, completing the round of appointments for the bloc's top jobs after EU elections in May. Sassoli, a 63-year-old former journalist from Florence, has been a lawmaker in the EU parliament for a decade. He replaces another Italian politician, conservative Antonio Tajani, who had been speaker since 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
