A reveller is tossed by a wild cow in the bull ring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and team mates celebrate winning the Women's World Cup with the trophy after defeating the Netherlands in the final in Lyon, France, July 7. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Gavalas, in Evia, Greece, July 6. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A boy swims on a pond covered with algae in Bhaktapur, Nepal, July 9. REUTERS/Monika Deupala
A house destroyed by a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, triggered by a 6.4 the previous day, near the epicenter in Trona, California, July 6. REUTERS/David McNew
A life-size wooden sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump is officially unveiled in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, July 5. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Yazmin Juarez, mother of 19-month-old Mariee, who died after detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wipes away a tear as she testifies during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services hearing titled, 'Kids...more
Employees take pictures of a Volkswagen Beetle car during a ceremony marking the end of production of VW Beetle cars, at the company's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, July 10. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A woman carries her son in a bucket after collecting water from a municipal water tanker on the outskirts of Chennai, India, July 4. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo taken above Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A participant takes part in the annual Christopher Street Day (CSD) Gay Pride parade, in Cologne, Germany July 7. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Cars lie on the riverbank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain, July 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A newly born Barbary lion cub jumps inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, July 8. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man carries a broken sunbed following heavy storms in the village of Nea Plagia, Greece, July 11. At least seven people, including six tourists, were killed and more than 100 others injured when a violent, short-lived storm lashed northern Greece,...more
A group of Iranian Kurdish women who have joined Kurdish peshmerga fighters take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq, July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A woman stands photographing the scene in a flooded street in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 10. Ryan Pasternak/via REUTERS
U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta makes a statement on his involvement in a non-prosecution agreement with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has now been charged with sex trafficking in underage girls, during a news conference at the Labor...more
Cast member Donald Glover poses for a photo with fans during the World Premiere of 'The Lion King' in Los Angeles, California, July 9. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Damage to the front door of the Upper East Side home of Jeffrey Epstein in New York, July 8. The American financier awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking underage girls. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue workers wade through flood waters as they evacuate a woman with an inflatable swimming pool on a street following heavy rainfall in Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, China, July 9. REUTERS/Stringer
