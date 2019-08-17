Photos of the week
Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, August 14. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Fireworks explode in front of the full moon during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta, August 14. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A boy competes in mutton busting at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, August 13. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An Army soldier carries an infant as they evacuate flood-affected people to a safer place in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 11. Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western...more
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg reacts to the heat as he grills at the Iowa Pork Producers tent at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, August 13. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Norway's first battery-powered aircraft, piloted by Avinor Chief Executive Dag Falk-Petersen, is seen partly submerged in a lake after crash-landing in Nornestjonn, Arendal, Norway, August 14. NTB Scanpix/Hakon Mosvold Larsen via REUTERS
An exterior view of the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail, where financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead, in the Manhattan borough of New York, August 10. An autopsy of Epstein, who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex...more
Women take part in a swamp soccer game near the village of Dombrovka, Belarus, August 10. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A French soldier of the 2nd Foreign Engineer Regiment searches a man during an area control operation in the Gourma region during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali. Picture taken July 2019. Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep...more
Jameela, mother of Irfan Ahmad Hurra, who according to relatives was arrested during a clampdown after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir, is consoled by a relative inside her house in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August...more
A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the town of Mitzpe Ramon in southern Israel, August 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Anti-extradition bill protesters use trolleys to stop passengers from entering the security gates during a mass demonstration at Hong Kong international airport, August 13. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue workers set up a lamp after typhoon Lekima hit a village in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter removes a goat from a farm as a wildfire burns in the village of Makrimalli on the Greek island of Evia, August 14. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Liverpool's Adrian lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the UEFA Super Cup with team mates after defeating Chelsea at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, August 14. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Workers carrying sacks containing sand affected by an oil spill wait to load them onto a truck at a shoreline in Karawang, West Java province, Indonesia, August 9. Clean-up efforts after an oil spill from a well in Indonesia's Java Sea will take...more
North Korea test fires a new weapon in this undated photo released August 11. North Korea's latest projectile appears to be a short-range ballistic missile, says South Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, from Plymouth, Britain, August 14. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 11. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
