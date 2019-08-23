Photos of the week
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, August 18. Hundreds of thousands of anti-government demonstrators braved heavy rain to rally peacefully, marking a change to what have often been violent...more
Reed Elliotte, 9, stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta, listening to President Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky, August 21. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Migrants jump off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20. Tensions rose on the rescue ship stranded off southern Italy as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim ashore,...more
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, murdered during the mass shooting at the Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas. Reckard had children from a previous relationship, but her husband, who...more
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds sit on the tarmac while a helicopter picks up a downed pilot amid a pyrotechnics simulation during a Vietnam War reenactment at the Sioux Falls Airshow in South Dakota, August 18. Courtesy Duane Duimstra/U.S. Air National...more
President Trump pats his bicep and pumps his fist at the end of his rally with supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man carries a wounded person to the hospital after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 19. A series of 14 bombings struck restaurants, markets and public squares in the eastern Afghan city, wounding at least 123 people, officials said, as the...more
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 17. Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's...more
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors five months after they were elected, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19. Ankara replaced the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party...more
Protesters face riot police inside the Yuen Long MTR station in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 2. Thousands of Hong Kong residents protested at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob of suspected triad gang members last...more
American professor Joyce Hope Scott, from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar,...more
Drops of dew sit on a spider web in the early morning mist in Los Angeles, California, August 19. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carlos Santana performs at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the original site of the Woodstock Festival on the 50th anniversary, in Bethel, New York, August 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, August...more
Vitor Mazara, 29, walks on a highline attached to a 14-story unfinished building in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, August 18. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A girl reacts next to Pope Francis as he leads the weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, August 21. Francis allowed the girl suffering from an undisclosed illness to move around undisturbed clapping and dancing on the stage for...more
Counter-protesters spray string on a demonstrator after a Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17. Police in Portland arrested at least 13 people as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist counterprotesters...more
A migrant child stands inside a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. Picture taken July 20. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Trump, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August 21. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is flipped by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon as he scores on a two-point conversion during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, August 17. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA...more
Evelyn Hernandez, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a suspected abortion, embraces her lawyer Bertha Deleon after being absolved at a hearing in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador, August 19. Hernandez, 21, was exonerated in a closely watched...more
Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sails after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 19. The tanker was detained by Gibraltar after British forces...more
Members of the 'Light of the World' congregation pray for their leader Joaquin Garcia, who was arrested in California and charged with crimes, in Guadalajara, Mexico, August 14. The head of the Mexican-based church, which claims over 1 million...more
A photographer react as a demonstrator throws colored powder during a protest called 'They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me' to demand safety in their city and justice for two teenage girls who were allegedly raped by police officers in Mexico City,...more
Firefighter Pinyo Pukpinyo, known as 'snake wrangler', shows a copperhead rat snake that he caught, at a fire station in Bangkok, Thailand, August 7. Bangkok firefighters spend more time catching snakes than putting out fires, with more than 100...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon 'to last drop of blood'
Members of Brazil's Mura indigenous tribe painted their bodies with orange-red paint and took up long bows and clubs as they headed into the jungle this week, prepared for battle. Their enemy? The deforestation and destruction of their home, the Amazon rainforest.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Inside France's anti-jihadist mission in Mali
Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep becoming a launchpad for attacks at home are increasingly trapped in an endless cat-and-mouse game with well-armed jihadists, who know the terrain and hide easily among civilians.
Hong Kong protesters form human chain
Thousands of chanting Hong Kong protesters join hands to form human chains, with almost three months of anti-government demonstrations showing no sign of let-up across the Chinese-ruled territory.
Wildfires rage across the Amazon
Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.
Victims of 'La Bestia,' Mexico's notorious migrant train, learn to walk again
Migrants maimed during their perilous journeys northward by "La Bestia," named The Death Train, learn to walk again with new prosthetic limbs in a special Red Cross program.
Aerial parade over New York City
Britain's Royal Air Force Red Arrows, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team soar above the Big Apple ahead of the New York International Air Show.
On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra
The Palestine Youth Orchestra, which has been touring Europe for three weeks, includes 76 members whose identities cross borders and religious divides, with Muslim, Druze and Christian members.