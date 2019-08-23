American professor Joyce Hope Scott, from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal. Scott said: "The legacy of slavery has not yet ended. Racism, racial discrimination, poverty, dispossession, oppression have not ended with the actual event of slavery (ending) itself. So even if we didn't want to remember, we are forced to because it is around us every day." The 400-year anniversary of the first slave boat to arrive in America from Africa has caused a rush of interest in heritage tourism in West Africa, as ancestors go back to ancient sites to delve into a dark and often hidden past. Picture taken July 7. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

