Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling to the United States on a freight train known as "La Bestia," rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico, August 19. Migrants learn to walk again with new prosthetic limbs after being injured by The Death Train, so named for the risks posed by traveling on it north through Mexico to the U.S. border. Since 2011 a special Red Cross program has attended to 411 mutilated migrants, most of whom lost limbs, giving the few who were found in time a fresh lease on life. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

