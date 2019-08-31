Edition:
Photos of the week

First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the family photo at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25. The leaders of the world's major industrialized nations tackled issues like the U.S.-China trade war, Amazon forest fires, diplomacy on Iran and whether Russian President Vladimir Putin should be readmitted to the group during the strained summit. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Smoke rises over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 24. Wildfires are raging in areas where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed into the Amazon basin and spurred deforestation. Blazes are common in the dry season, but are also deliberately set by farmers illegally deforesting land for cattle ranching. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor, August 28. Thunberg sailed into New York Harbor in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her nearly 14-day journey from England to take part in a United Nations climate summit. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25. Police fired water cannons and volleys of tear gas in running battles with protesters who threw bricks and petrol bombs during weekend clashes in the Chinese-ruled city. Six officers drew their pistols and one officer fired a warning shot into the air, police said in a statement. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling to the United States on a freight train known as "La Bestia," rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico, August 19. Migrants learn to walk again with new prosthetic limbs after being injured by The Death Train, so named for the risks posed by traveling on it north through Mexico to the U.S. border. Since 2011 a special Red Cross program has attended to 411 mutilated migrants, most of whom lost limbs, giving the few who were found in time a fresh lease on life. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Life jackets float on the water during a training exercise by the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' while on its way to the search and rescue zone off the North African coast, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 29. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Workers dispose of sacks of wheat flour which reportedly expired after they were provided by the World Food Program (WFP), on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen August 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Fans are assisted by medical personnel after a lightning strike injured six spectators during the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, August 24. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
An empty chair for U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during a working session focused on climate change during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26. The Republican president skipped the session on climate change and biodiversity where leaders discussed the Amazon rainforest fires in Brazil, instead holding bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Members of the African Queen Mothers participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony to mark the 400-year anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia, in Hampton, Virginia, August 24. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20. The Mura clan plans to fight against loggers and others exploiting the land by filing complaints with the country's environmental enforcement agency and public prosecutors. They have struggled for nearly 20 years to have the land around their village demarcated as an official indigenous reserve, a move that would bring added protections, Handerch Wakana Mura said. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22. Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras and briefly resting his foot on a coffee table at the Elysee Palace, before waving at photographers in the room. Macron watched on, looking amused. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A worker removes a billboard featuring the portrait of People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier and its message "Say NO to Mass Immigration" in Toronto, Canada August 26. The anti-immigrant ads, which appeared in several Canadian cities last week and were were bought by True North Strong and Free Advertising Corp, were taken down after a public outcry and multiple petitions against them, the company that owns the billboards said. Bernier has focused on limiting immigration and protecting so-called Canadian values in contrast with more moderate Conservatives, prompting some pundits to refer to him as Canada's Donald Trump. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Tatev, a 31-year-old woman from Armenia who went into labor before her U.S. citizenship ceremony, is sworn in by Judge Cormac J. Carney in a quick impromptu ceremony before the official event in Los Angeles, California, August 22. The pregnant immigrant, anxious to become a U.S. citizen because of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, started experiencing contractions and refused to leave until she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, August 24. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
A child reveller dances, holding the Jamaican flag, at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
A reveller lies in tomato pulp during the "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. Thousands of revelers hurled 145 tonnes of tomatoes at each other, cavorting in the red pulp beneath their feet in the annual festival. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
People visit the first Chinese location of U.S. hypermarket chain Costco Wholesale in a suburb of Shanghai, China August 28. Overcrowding forced the U.S. big box retailer to shut the store early on its opening day. Viral images online showed shoppers clambering to get in, jostling with others to snag roasted chickens and meat, and waiting in huge lines to check out. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Guests arrive at the red carpet for the movie "The Truth" (La Verite) presented in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, August 28. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Firefighters use a ladder while extinguishing a fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 22. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
