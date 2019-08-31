Photos of the week
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the family photo at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25. The leaders of the world's major industrialized nations tackled issues...more
Smoke rises over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 24. Wildfires are raging in areas where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed into the Amazon basin and spurred deforestation. Blazes are...more
Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor, August 28. Thunberg sailed into New York Harbor in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her nearly 14-day journey from England to take...more
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25. Police fired water cannons and volleys of tear...more
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling to the United States on a freight train known as "La Bestia," rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico, August 19. Migrants...more
Life jackets float on the water during a training exercise by the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' while on its way to the search and rescue zone off the North African coast, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 29....more
Workers dispose of sacks of wheat flour which reportedly expired after they were provided by the World Food Program (WFP), on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen August 28. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Fans are assisted by medical personnel after a lightning strike injured six spectators during the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, August 24. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
An empty chair for U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during a working session focused on climate change during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26. The Republican president skipped the session on climate change and biodiversity where...more
Members of the African Queen Mothers participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony to mark the 400-year anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia, in Hampton, Virginia, August 24. REUTERS/Michael A....more
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20. The Mura clan plans to fight against loggers and others exploiting the land by...more
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22. Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras and...more
A worker removes a billboard featuring the portrait of People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier and its message "Say NO to Mass Immigration" in Toronto, Canada August 26. The anti-immigrant ads, which appeared in several Canadian cities last...more
Tatev, a 31-year-old woman from Armenia who went into labor before her U.S. citizenship ceremony, is sworn in by Judge Cormac J. Carney in a quick impromptu ceremony before the official event in Los Angeles, California, August 22. The pregnant...more
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, August 24. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
A child reveller dances, holding the Jamaican flag, at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A reveller lies in tomato pulp during the "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28. Thousands of revelers hurled 145 tonnes of tomatoes at each other, cavorting in the red pulp beneath their feet in the annual...more
People visit the first Chinese location of U.S. hypermarket chain Costco Wholesale in a suburb of Shanghai, China August 28. Overcrowding forced the U.S. big box retailer to shut the store early on its opening day. Viral images online showed shoppers...more
Guests arrive at the red carpet for the movie "The Truth" (La Verite) presented in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, August 28. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Firefighters use a ladder while extinguishing a fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 22. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the month: August
Our top photos from the past month.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Best of Venice Film Fest
Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
Florida prepares for Hurricane Dorian
Florida's governor urged residents to stock up on at least a week's worth of food, water and medicine and to prepare to lose power and cellphone service before Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall.
Best of the U.S. Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.
101st Airborne trains at Eglin Air Force Base
Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division take part in tactical leader's training exercises at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
Amazon under threat from deforestation and fires
An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation.
Kids train for active shooter scenarios at school
Children from kindergarten to high school train for an active shooter situation at Pinnacle Charter School in Thornton, Colorado.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.