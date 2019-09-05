Photos of the week
A man stands amid damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. Some 70,000 people in the Bahamas need immediate humanitarian relief after the Category 5 hurricane. It was the...more
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. More than 1,100 people have been arrested since anti-government protests and violence escalated in...more
A vessel burns during a rescue operation off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2, 2019. The 75-foot Conception dive boat caught fire and sank off the California coast, killing 33 passengers and one crew member who were sleeping below deck in...more
Ashton Hernandez-Verbejo rests his head in his mother's lap as people gather for a vigil following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. A gunman killed seven people and wounded 23 others in a shooting spree in the neighboring cities of...more
Oscar Limachi, 48, a member of the local Qewaya community who works as a tour guide on Lake Titicaca, poses for a photograph in Qewaya village, Lake Titicaca, Bolivia, July 3, 2018. Lake Titicaca, an icy azure body of water between Bolivia and Peru...more
Women cadets at a police academy listen to remarks from Ivanka Trump during the unveiling of a U.S. partnership with Colombia on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in Bogota, Colombia September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a chart showing the projected track of Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 4, 2019. Trump showed a map of Dorian's projected path that appeared to have been altered with a...more
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, September 3, 2019. A day later, she withdrew an extradition bill that triggered months of often violent protests so the Chinese-ruled city can move forward from a...more
A boy stands beside the Bodo river in Kanga Nianze village, built on a former slave route, near Tiassale, Ivory Coast. Men and women captured in Ivory Coast and sold into slavery 400 years ago would take their final bath in the river before being...more
A Syria Civil Defence (White Helmets) member holds a child victim, pulled from the rubble, after a deadly airstrike, said to be in Maarat al-Numan, Idlib province, Syria August 28, 2019. Syria Civil Defence in the Governorate of Idlib/Handout via...more
A Kayabi indigenous young man climbs a tree to harvest acai in the Amazon forest on the outskirts of Juara, in Mato Grosso state, Brazil September 1, 2019. Tens of thousands of forest fires have been recorded in the Amazon during this year's dry...more
Tricia Cheshire, a resident of Amelia Island, sunbathes for the last few minutes before storms hit the coast before Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Britain's former Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain, September 3, 2019. The British parliament voted to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal on...more
A man's facial hair blows in the wind as he takes a selfie along the waterfront ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. The howling west flank of Hurricane Dorian soaked the Carolinas, flooding...more
Lava spurts from the Stromboli volcano a day after an eruption unleashed a plume of smoke on the Italian island of Stromboli, Italy, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A person wears a large costume during the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Ryuichi Nagayama (C) of Fuwaku Rugby Club practices before a match in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Fuwaku, founded in 1948, is one of approximately 150 Japanese clubs that stage competitive, full-contact matches for players over the age of 40...more
Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) consoles Coco Gauff of the U.S. after their third round match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing, New York, August 31, 2019. Gauff, 15, said she would leave New York a better player after falling to world number...more
A soldier assigned to the National Guard is silhouetted while keeping watch near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence, as pictured at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
