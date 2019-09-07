Edition:
Photos of the week

A man stands amid damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. Some 70,000 people in the Bahamas need immediate humanitarian relief after the Category 5 hurricane. It was the most damaging storm ever to hit the island nation, with the Abaco Islands in the north being the worst-hit area. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. More than 1,100 people have been arrested since anti-government protests and violence escalated in June. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A vessel burns during a rescue operation off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2, 2019. The 75-foot Conception dive boat caught fire and sank off the California coast, killing 33 passengers and one crew member who were sleeping below deck in one of the state's worst maritime disasters. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Ashton Hernandez-Verbejo rests his head in his mother's lap as people gather for a vigil following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. A gunman killed seven people and wounded 23 others in a shooting spree in the neighboring cities of Midland and Odessa, a short time after he was fired from his trucking job. It was the second mass shooting in Texas in four weeks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Oscar Limachi, 48, a member of the local Qewaya community who works as a tour guide on Lake Titicaca, poses for a photograph in Qewaya village, Lake Titicaca, Bolivia, July 3, 2018. Lake Titicaca, an icy azure body of water between Bolivia and Peru once considered an Andean deity, and the traditional communities who call it home are under threat from climate change, pollution, tourism and urban sprawl. Limachi says that waste from El Alto and a lack of understanding about pollution risk changing the habitat forever. "It is also our fault, people throw garbage and plastic everywhere, they don't understand this is polluting," he says, adding that many plant varieties in the lake had already vanished. "Fish used to live, eat and lay their eggs amongst these plants. Now there are no plants, so no fish," he says. "We are afraid that someday the fish will disappear or migrate forever." REUTERS/Manuel Seoane

Women cadets at a police academy listen to remarks from Ivanka Trump during the unveiling of a U.S. partnership with Colombia on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in Bogota, Colombia September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a chart showing the projected track of Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 4, 2019. Trump showed a map of Dorian's projected path that appeared to have been altered with a Sharpie pen to include the state of Alabama, which was never in harm's way. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, September 3, 2019. A day later, she withdrew an extradition bill that triggered months of often violent protests so the Chinese-ruled city can move forward from a "highly vulnerable and dangerous" place and find solutions. Her televised announcement came after Reuters reports revealing Beijing thwarted an earlier proposal from Lam to withdraw the bill and she had said privately that she would resign if she could. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A boy stands beside the Bodo river in Kanga Nianze village, built on a former slave route, near Tiassale, Ivory Coast. Men and women captured in Ivory Coast and sold into slavery 400 years ago would take their final bath in the river before being loaded onto ships. Picture taken July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A Syria Civil Defence (White Helmets) member holds a child victim, pulled from the rubble, after a deadly airstrike, said to be in Maarat al-Numan, Idlib province, Syria August 28, 2019. Syria Civil Defence in the Governorate of Idlib/Handout via REUTERS

A Kayabi indigenous young man climbs a tree to harvest acai in the Amazon forest on the outskirts of Juara, in Mato Grosso state, Brazil September 1, 2019. Tens of thousands of forest fires have been recorded in the Amazon during this year's dry season, the most in at least a decade, at the same time as Brazil's new far-right president Jair Bolsonaro has argued that the forest needs to be exploited, and Indian reservations vastly reduced. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Tricia Cheshire, a resident of Amelia Island, sunbathes for the last few minutes before storms hit the coast before Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Britain's former Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain, September 3, 2019. The British parliament voted to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal on October 31, but rejected his first bid to call a snap election two weeks before the scheduled exit. Johnson said he hoped to get a new deal at an EU summit scheduled for October 17-18, but his opponents doubt he can achieve a better deal than the one his predecessor Theresa May negotiated but failed to get through parliament. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man's facial hair blows in the wind as he takes a selfie along the waterfront ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. The howling west flank of Hurricane Dorian soaked the Carolinas, flooding coastal towns, downing trees and whipping up occasional tornadoes a couple of days after reducing parts of the Bahamas to rubble. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Lava spurts from the Stromboli volcano a day after an eruption unleashed a plume of smoke on the Italian island of Stromboli, Italy, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A person wears a large costume during the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Ryuichi Nagayama (C) of Fuwaku Rugby Club practices before a match in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Fuwaku, founded in 1948, is one of approximately 150 Japanese clubs that stage competitive, full-contact matches for players over the age of 40 and the oldest man on the park is sprightly 86-year-old lock Ryuichi Nagayama. "You tackle and battle each other, but the gathering after the play is so enjoyable and fun," said Nagayama. "We talk about how each other plays and no one gets angry about how we played. The atmosphere is great... In short, there is nothing but rugby (for me)." Picture taken May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) consoles Coco Gauff of the U.S. after their third round match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing, New York, August 31, 2019. Gauff, 15, said she would leave New York a better player after falling to world number one Osaka. Backed by lively support from the packed home crowd, the young American was clearly overmatched against the defending champion, who needed just over an hour to book her ticket to the fourth round. Osaka, 21, showed impressive sportsmanship by giving Gauff the opportunity to thank her fans in the post-match interview on the showcase court. "It was amazing. I'm going to learn a lot from this match," a tearful Gauff said after the 6-3 6-0 defeat. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

A soldier assigned to the National Guard is silhouetted while keeping watch near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence, as pictured at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

