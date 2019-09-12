Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 12, 2019 | 4:35pm EDT

Photos of the week

Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. Some 1,300 people are listed as missing in the Bahamas more than a week after Dorian pummeled the Caribbean island chain, although that number may include evacuees who fled to shelters, authorities said. Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told the nation in a televised address that the death toll from Dorian remained at 50, but conceded that the large number of people missing meant that number would rise. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Boys stand at the edge of the south reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies commemorating the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, when al Qaeda hijackers flew planes into the World Trade Center and killed nearly 3,000 people, in lower Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. Forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged in number by 83% this year, according to government data, destroying vast swathes of a vital bulwark against global climate change. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Kashmiris run for cover as Indian security forces (not pictured) fire teargas shells during clashes in Srinagar, September 6, 2019. Muslim-majority Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, has been in turmoil since India stripped its portion of the region of its autonomy and statehood on Aug. 5, leading to clashes between security forces and residents and inflaming tension with Pakistan. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 Pro at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, September 10, 2019. Apple caught up with hardware rivals by revealing a triple-camera iPhone 11 Pro, with three cameras on the back - wide angle, telephoto and ultra-wide - and the next generation of microchips, the A13. During the iPhone 11 Pro launch, executives spent more time talking its processor than the specs of the newly added lens. A special portion of that chip called the "neural engine," which is reserved for artificial intelligence tasks, aims to help the iPhone take better, sharper pictures in challenging lighting situations. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Bianca Andreescu kisses the U.S. Open championship trophy after beating Serena Williams in the women's singles final in Flushing, New York, September 7, 2019. The Canadian teenager claimed her first Grand Slam title in a hard-hitting, nerve-jangling 6-3 7-5 win over Williams that put the brakes on the American's bid to equal the all-time record. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Zuher, a Palestinian-Syrian refugee, fits his son Osama, 8, with a life jacket while preparing to travel to the Greek Islands on a dinghy, in Izmir, Turkey. The family were found on a dinghy by Turkish coast guard 20 minutes away from the border guard. They were driven to jail and held for three days. More than 3.5 million Syrian refugees now live in Turkey as a result of a conflict that has raged since 2011. In 2015, more than 800,000 mainly Syrian and Afghan migrants took to the seas off Turkey to make the short but perilous trip to Greece. Picture taken October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ekaterina Anchevskaya

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Crew members on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' wait for Tunisian migrants to disembark to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. Malta let five Tunisian migrants stranded on the Alan Kurdi disembark after two European Union countries agreed to take them in, the Maltese government said. The five were part of a group of 13 rescued off Tunisia at the end of August. Eight have already been transferred to Malta for medical reasons, with some having attempted suicide, according to the ship's crew. Malta, like neighboring Italy, had refused to allow the charity boat to enter its waters. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Firefighters battle a bushfire in Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, September 9, 2019. Strong winds have fanned some 140 bushfires in northern Queensland and neighboring New South Wales state this week, with flames ravaging thousands of hectares of land. AAP Image/John Park/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Antonio Vera, depicting the figure of Cascamorras, is surrounded by revelers as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2019. Revelers smear themselves in grease at a festival inspired by a dispute between the Spanish towns of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras from Guadix, sent to Baza to recover the statue, attempt to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue while Baza's residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Hunter Dye stands amid smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Grace Mugabe sits below a portrait of her late husband, former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, at her 'Blue Roof' residence in Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 11, 2019. Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital on September 6 at the age of 95. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the testing of a super-large multiple rocket launcher in North Korea, in this undated photo released on September 10, 2019. North Korea signaled a new willingness to resume stalled denuclearization talks with the United States, but then conducted the latest in a spate of missile launches. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the international premiere of the Harriet Tubman biopic "Harriet" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Prince Dudeman (R) and Flofy ride a wave together as they compete at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center "Surf-A-Thon" where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for "Top Surf Dog 2019" in Del Mar, California, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Bella Hadid and other models enjoy beverages after presenting creations from the Ralph Lauren collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Australia's Nathan Lyon appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Jofra Archer during the Ashes fourth test in Manchester, Britain, September 8, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain after clashes at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, China September 9, 2019. Hundreds of uniformed school students, many wearing masks, formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong in support of anti-government protesters after another weekend of clashes in the Chinese-ruled city. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Dancers with China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's Rite of Spring during the International Contemporary Dance Festival DANCEINVERSION at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
A boy sits by the swimming pool at the Israeli settlement of Vered Yericho in the occupied West Bank September 11, 2019. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he plans to "apply Israeli sovereignty" to the Jordan Valley and adjacent northern Dead Sea if he prevails in what is shaping up as a tough battle for re-election on September 17. The plan drew condemnation from Arab leaders and from Palestinians, who seek to establish a state in all of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
