Photos of the week
Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. Some 1,300 people are listed as missing in the Bahamas more...more
Boys stand at the edge of the south reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies commemorating the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, when al Qaeda hijackers flew planes into the World Trade Center and killed nearly 3,000...more
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. Forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged in number by 83% this year, according to government data, destroying vast...more
Kashmiris run for cover as Indian security forces (not pictured) fire teargas shells during clashes in Srinagar, September 6, 2019. Muslim-majority Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, has been in turmoil since India stripped its portion of...more
CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 Pro at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, September 10, 2019. Apple caught up with hardware rivals by revealing a triple-camera iPhone 11 Pro, with three cameras on the back - wide...more
Bianca Andreescu kisses the U.S. Open championship trophy after beating Serena Williams in the women's singles final in Flushing, New York, September 7, 2019. The Canadian teenager claimed her first Grand Slam title in a hard-hitting, nerve-jangling...more
Zuher, a Palestinian-Syrian refugee, fits his son Osama, 8, with a life jacket while preparing to travel to the Greek Islands on a dinghy, in Izmir, Turkey. The family were found on a dinghy by Turkish coast guard 20 minutes away from the border...more
Crew members on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' wait for Tunisian migrants to disembark to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. Malta let five...more
Firefighters battle a bushfire in Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, September 9, 2019. Strong winds have fanned some 140 bushfires in northern Queensland and neighboring New South Wales state this week, with flames ravaging thousands...more
Antonio Vera, depicting the figure of Cascamorras, is surrounded by revelers as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2019. Revelers smear themselves in grease at a festival inspired by a dispute...more
Hunter Dye stands amid smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Grace Mugabe sits below a portrait of her late husband, former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, at her 'Blue Roof' residence in Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 11, 2019. Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted by his...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the testing of a super-large multiple rocket launcher in North Korea, in this undated photo released on September 10, 2019. North Korea signaled a new willingness to resume stalled denuclearization talks with...more
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the international premiere of the Harriet Tubman biopic "Harriet" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Dudeman (R) and Flofy ride a wave together as they compete at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center "Surf-A-Thon" where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for "Top Surf Dog 2019" in Del Mar, California,...more
Bella Hadid and other models enjoy beverages after presenting creations from the Ralph Lauren collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Australia's Nathan Lyon appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Jofra Archer during the Ashes fourth test in Manchester, Britain, September 8, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain after clashes at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, China September 9, 2019. Hundreds of uniformed school students, many wearing masks, formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong in...more
Dancers with China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's Rite of Spring during the International Contemporary Dance Festival DANCEINVERSION at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A boy sits by the swimming pool at the Israeli settlement of Vered Yericho in the occupied West Bank September 11, 2019. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he plans to "apply Israeli sovereignty" to the Jordan Valley and...more
