Crew members on the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' wait for Tunisian migrants to disembark to be transferred to Malta, in international waters off Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 10, 2019. Malta let five Tunisian migrants stranded on the Alan Kurdi disembark after two European Union countries agreed to take them in, the Maltese government said. The five were part of a group of 13 rescued off Tunisia at the end of August. Eight have already been transferred to Malta for medical reasons, with some having attempted suicide, according to the ship's crew. Malta, like neighboring Italy, had refused to allow the charity boat to enter its waters. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

