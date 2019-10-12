Photos of the week
A woman and a baby sit in the back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria October 9, 2019. Turkey pounded Kurdish militia in northeast Syria, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee and killing dozens, in a cross-border assault on U.S....more
Swiss scientist Didier Queloz poses for a picture at a news conference, following the announcement he won the Nobel Prize for Physics in London, Britain, October 8, 2019. Queloz and Michel Mayor share half the prize with Canadian-American cosmologist...more
A police vehicle burns during a protest against Ecuador President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, including the end of fuel subsidies, in Quito, Ecuador, October 7, 2019. Indigenous people at the heart of the country's biggest protests in more...more
A police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who spray painted a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. Kingston, part of a Christian coalition of...more
Anti-government protesters wear masks during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, China October 6, 2019. Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam introduced emergency laws on October 4, banning face masks that protesters use to shield their...more
Supporters react as President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Ravil Izhmukhametov, 9, walks outside Sibilyakovo, Omsk region, Russia. The boy is the last student in the once bustling school in this dying Russian village, where the population has shrunk to 39. When his teacher retires next year, the school will...more
Indian Air Force soldiers march as advanced light helicopters fly during Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A dead red-tailed monkey is hung by its tail above the ground, in order to keep it away from ants, in the forest near the city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Bushmeat hunters are emptying Central Africa's forests at a high rate,...more
Police motorcycles lead a procession of the casket of shot New York City Police Department officer Brian Mulkeen from his funeral service at the Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, New York, October 4, 2019. Mulkeen, 33, was shot and killed by "friendly...more
Ramlo Ali Noor puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio. The Somali refugee had been waiting since applying to the U.S. government in 2015 to bring over her three boys from Uganda, but their cases faced hold-ups in refugee...more
Refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7, 2019. The government has started moving asylum-seekers to mainland camps in a bid to ease overcrowding at Moria camp on Lesbos, and...more
A demonstrator runs between burning tires during nationwide anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 3, 2019. A week of protests over corruption and unemployment has led to the deaths of at least 110 people and wounded more than 6,000 since...more
Frank Lee, a striking UAW auto worker from the General Motors assembly plant in Bowling Green, calls a bill collector from his home in Auburn, Kentucky. The financial pressure of the weeks-long strike has mounted for union members like Lee. "Until...more
A gunman fires during a shooting in Halle, Germany, October 9, 2019. The gunman suspected of attacking a German synagogue and killing two people nearby wanted to commit a massacre and incite others by live-streaming his deadly rampage, Germany's...more
Victor, a 9-year-old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, in this still image taken from a video released October 8, 2019. The bird and its handlers are preparing for the Alpine Eagle...more
Extinction Rebellion protestors pose outside Government Buildings on budget day in Dublin, Ireland October 8, 2019. Thousands of climate-change protesters around the world launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action...more
Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier race during the men's 4x400 meters relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, October 6, 2019....more
Nidhi Bhattacharjee, 5, dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by Hindu priests (unseen) as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival celebrations in Agartala, India, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Irma Rivera, an asylum seeker from Honduras, spends time with her children Jesus and Suany upon getting home from work in Fort Worth, Texas. After walking thousands of miles north through Guatemala and Mexico in a migrant caravan, the three asked for...more
