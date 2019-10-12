Ramlo Ali Noor puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio. The Somali refugee had been waiting since applying to the U.S. government in 2015 to bring over her three boys from Uganda, but their cases faced hold-ups in refugee...more

Ramlo Ali Noor puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio. The Somali refugee had been waiting since applying to the U.S. government in 2015 to bring over her three boys from Uganda, but their cases faced hold-ups in refugee processing under the Trump administration. On Sept. 22, the youngest of the three teenagers - 16-year-old Abdiaziz - died suddenly from a brain infection. Now Noor, 37, fears the window for her two surviving sons to make it into the United States is shrinking. The U.S. government plans to slash the refugee ceiling to 18,000, its lowest since the modern refugee program began in 1980. More than half the places for refugees in the 2020 fiscal year are reserved for Iraqis, Central Americans and religious minorities, leaving only 7,500 for everyone else, according to a White House proposal. Picture taken September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maddie McGarvey

Close