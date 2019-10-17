Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12, 2019. Kipchoge made athletics history when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours,...more

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12, 2019. Kipchoge made athletics history when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavor and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all. Guided by green laser beams shone onto the road and helped by 41 world class athletes choreographed into rotating teams of pacemakers, the Olympic champion and world record holder smashed the barrier by 20 seconds, finishing in one hour 59.40 minutes. It was regarded as the biggest achievement in athletics since Briton Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile in 1954 and was likened by Kipchoge himself to landing on the moon. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

