Photos of the week

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu in this image released October 16, 2019. Aides to Kim are convinced the North Korean leader plans "a great operation," state media said in a report that included lavish descriptions and images of Kim riding a white horse through snowy fields and woods on North Korea's most sacred mountain, the spiritual homeland of the Kim dynasty. Kim has often made trips to the mountain at times of major policy endeavors. Analysts say the symbolism underscores North Korea standing up to international sanctions and pressure over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen in action in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria, October 13, 2019. Turkey agreed on October 17 to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture, in a deal hailed by Washington but which Turkish leaders cast as a complete victory. If implemented it would achieve all the main objectives Turkey announced when it launched the assault eight days earlier: control of a strip of Syria more than 20 miles (30 km) deep, with the Kurdish YPG militia, formerly close U.S. allies, obliged to pull out. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain, October 16, 2019. Spain's Supreme Court found nine politicians and activists guilty of sedition on October 14 and sentenced them to up to 13 years in jail, leading to the worst sustained street violence in Spain in decades. In 2017, pro-independence leaders staged a banned referendum and then declared they were breaking away from Spain. The Spanish government immediately seized control of the Catalan administration and the ringleaders were put on trial. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area after Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. The storm killed at least 77 people when it lashed wide swathes of Japan with heavy rain and powerful wind, setting off landslides and widespread flooding as rivers burst their banks. Nine people are missing and 346 were injured. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (R) leaves after her annual policy address was cancelled due to protests by pro-democracy lawmakers at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, October 16, 2019. Lam was forced to cut short her annual policy speech due to heckling and broadcast it via video instead, underscoring the political rift in the city, with no end in sight to more than four months of anti-government protests. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Turkey players salute after Kaan Ayhan scored against France in the Euro 2020 qualifier in Saint-Denis, France, October 14, 2019. Turkey's national side are being investigated by UEFA after players celebrated their goal in a 1-1 draw against France with a military salute to soldiers fighting in northeast Syria in front of the away supporters. UEFA said it was investigating "potential provocative political behavior" by the players during the match in Paris and another Euro 2020 qualifier against Albania on Oct. 11. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stands and speaks to President Donald Trump during a meeting about Syria between lawmakers, the president and members of the Trump administration in the White House cabinet room, October 16, 2019. Pelosi said Democratic leaders cut short a meeting with Trump after he had a "meltdown" over a House of Representatives vote condemning his Syria withdrawal and showed no signs of having a plan to deal with a crisis there. Shealah Craighead/The White House/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Charlotte Charles, the mother of British teen Harry Dunn who was killed in a car crash involving the wife of an American diplomat, reacts at a news conference in Manhattan, New York City, October 14, 2019. Dunn, 19, died after a car driven by Anne Sacoolas collided with his motorbike near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire in central England used by the U.S. military. His parents want Sacoolas, who left Britain under a disputed claim of diplomatic immunity, to return to England to speak to the police. Through her lawyers, Sacoolas has said she is "devastated" and is willing to meet Dunn's family. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA Kristine Davis wears the xEMU prototype space suit during its presentation at NASA headquarters in Washington, October 15, 2019. NASA showed off two new spacesuits tailored for future moonwalking astronauts, signaling development of a crucial component to the space agency's Artemis moon program. The Trump administration in March directed NASA to land humans on the moon by 2024, accelerating a goal to colonize the moon as a staging ground for eventual missions to Mars. One suit of orange fabric will be worn by astronauts when inside the spacecraft. Astronauts will wear the much bigger mostly white suit on the lunar surface. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. After days of violent indigenous-led protests, Moreno abandoned a plan to terminate fuel subsidies but left him with few good options to cleanse public accounts and comply with an IMF-backed financing program. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
'YPG' (Kurdish People's Protection Units) is written over a wall painting of an Islamic State flag inside a house, in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 16, 2019. Under a U.S.-Turkey agreement reached on October 17, Turkey would stop its operation for five days in northern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, while it withdraws from a region along the Turkish border. Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist organization with links to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in Turkey. YPG was a main U.S. ally in the fight against Islamic State. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
A woman tries to stop anti-government protesters as they attack a man during a protest at Tseung Kwan O district, in Hong Kong, China, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by tuk tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan October 15, 2019. William and Kate have frequently donned traditional Pakistani dress by local designers during their trip, and highlighted education and the impact of climate change during their four-day official visit. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on the uneven bars apparatus during the women's all-around final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10, 2019. Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history when she won the beam and floor finals to take her career tally to 25 medals. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth Democratic 2020 presidential candidates debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio October 15, 2019. Surging contender Warren came under repeated attack on her healthcare and tax policies in the debate, as moderate rivals pushed her to explain how she would pay for ambitious proposals including her Medicare for All plan. Warren's recent rise into a virtual tie with Biden in many opinion polls made her a frequent target for attacks that exposed the Democratic Party's divisions between its centrist and progressive wings on a range of issues. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes kiss actor Ben Affleck during their handprint and footprint ceremony, at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles, California, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12, 2019. Kipchoge made athletics history when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavor and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all. Guided by green laser beams shone onto the road and helped by 41 world class athletes choreographed into rotating teams of pacemakers, the Olympic champion and world record holder smashed the barrier by 20 seconds, finishing in one hour 59.40 minutes. It was regarded as the biggest achievement in athletics since Briton Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile in 1954 and was likened by Kipchoge himself to landing on the moon. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
Marie Michelle Joachin, mother of Josemano Victorieux, known as "Badou", a member of the political platform Pitit Dessalines, reacts before his funeral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
