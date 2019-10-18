Photos of the week
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu in this image released October 16, 2019. Aides to Kim are convinced the North Korean leader plans "a great operation," state media said in a report that included lavish...more
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are seen in action in the village of Yabisa, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Syria, October 13, 2019. Turkey agreed on October 17 to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a...more
A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain, October 16, 2019. Spain's Supreme Court found nine politicians and activists guilty of sedition on October 14 and sentenced them to up to 13...more
A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area after Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. The storm killed at least 77 people when it lashed wide swathes of Japan with heavy rain and powerful wind, setting off...more
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (R) leaves after her annual policy address was cancelled due to protests by pro-democracy lawmakers at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, October 16, 2019. Lam was forced to cut short her annual policy...more
Turkey players salute after Kaan Ayhan scored against France in the Euro 2020 qualifier in Saint-Denis, France, October 14, 2019. Turkey's national side are being investigated by UEFA after players celebrated their goal in a 1-1 draw against France...more
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stands and speaks to President Donald Trump during a meeting about Syria between lawmakers, the president and members of the Trump administration in the White House cabinet room, October 16, 2019. Pelosi said...more
Charlotte Charles, the mother of British teen Harry Dunn who was killed in a car crash involving the wife of an American diplomat, reacts at a news conference in Manhattan, New York City, October 14, 2019. Dunn, 19, died after a car driven by Anne...more
Advanced Space Suit Engineer at NASA Kristine Davis wears the xEMU prototype space suit during its presentation at NASA headquarters in Washington, October 15, 2019. NASA showed off two new spacesuits tailored for future moonwalking astronauts,...more
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. After days of violent indigenous-led protests, Moreno abandoned a plan to terminate fuel...more
'YPG' (Kurdish People's Protection Units) is written over a wall painting of an Islamic State flag inside a house, in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 16, 2019. Under a U.S.-Turkey agreement reached on October 17, Turkey would stop its...more
A woman tries to stop anti-government protesters as they attack a man during a protest at Tseung Kwan O district, in Hong Kong, China, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by tuk tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan October 15, 2019. William and Kate have frequently...more
Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on the uneven bars apparatus during the women's all-around final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10, 2019. Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championship...more
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth Democratic 2020 presidential candidates debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio October 15, 2019....more
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes kiss actor Ben Affleck during their handprint and footprint ceremony, at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles, California, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12, 2019. Kipchoge made athletics history when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours,...more
Marie Michelle Joachin, mother of Josemano Victorieux, known as "Badou", a member of the political platform Pitit Dessalines, reacts before his funeral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ruling elite grows
Tens of thousands of protesters demand the removal of a political elite they accuse of looting the economy to the point of breakdown.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.
Will and Kate in Pakistan
Prince William and and wife Catherine highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation, the first trip by a British royal family member in more than a decade.
Barcelona streets ablaze as Catalan separatists protest
Unrest intensifies in the Spanish city of Barcelona after the sentencing of Catalan separatist leaders who had sought to declare an independent state.
Bosnia's lady in red
Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the color red, has spent four decades surrounding herself with her favorite hue in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
All the president's men: Who are the supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal?
President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a top rival in the 2020 U.S. presidential election prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in the House of Representatives to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry, threatening his presidency. Here are some of the main American players in the drama.