Arlette Kavugho, 40, a mother of six and Ebola survivor who works as a caregiver, carries Kambale Eloge, 16 months old, whose mother died of Ebola, during her visit to the UNICEF nursery for children whose families are suspected or confirmed Ebola cases, in Katwa, near Butembo, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Kavugho was discharged from an Ebola ward in March 2019. When she tried to return to work as a seamstress in her hometown of Butembo, her customers were too scared of catching the disease, despite doctors' assurances that she was no longer contagious. Instead she found work as a caregiver to children suspected of having Ebola only to be accused by neighbors of faking her illness to get the job. To this day, Kavugho has not been able to find the graves of her 19-year-old daughter and two-month-old granddaughter, who died of Ebola while she was receiving treatment and were hastily buried to avoid any further contamination. "I try to find the dates on the crosses that may coincide with their deaths but I always come back empty-handed," she said. Picture taken October 2. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

