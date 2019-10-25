Photos of the week
A demonstrator hangs off the bumper by his leg as he is struck by a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 20. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Flying embers from a destroyed fence are seen during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guest on stage waits for President Trump to deliver the keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, October 22. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 20. REUTERS/Andres...more
Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave to supporters after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec, October 22. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A demonstrator throws a chair during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 21. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Arlette Kavugho, 40, a mother of six and Ebola survivor who works as a caregiver, carries Kambale Eloge, 16 months old, whose mother died of Ebola, during her visit to the UNICEF nursery for children whose families are suspected or confirmed Ebola...more
EU supporters react after the result of the vote on the deal delay was announced at the House of Commons as parliament sat on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, to discuss Brexit in London, October 19. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Mist clears away on a sunny autumn day in the Valley de Joux near Le Chenit, Switzerland, October 23. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A demonstrator rides a bicycle past an improvised bonfire during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A wounded girl is treated in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 20. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduces Bernie Sanders during the "Bernie's Back" rally at Queensbridge Park in New York City, October 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cartel gunmen are seen outside during clashes with federal forces following the detention of Ovidio Guzman, son of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, October 17. REUTERS/Jesus Bustamante
A riot police officer looks on during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia, October 22. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies in front of a projection of a "Zuck Buck" at a House Financial Services Committee hearing examining the company's plan to launch a digital currency on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 23....more
Ngiyaampaa girl Punta Williams poses on the dry riverbed before performing at Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree Festival on the banks of the Darling River in Wilcannia, New South Wales, Australia. Recently, Aboriginal communities held special festivals...more
A Bolivian farmer prepares coca leaves for sale one day before presidential elections in the region where presidential reelection candidate Evo Morales of the Movement Toward Socialism party began his political career in the late 1980s, as leader of...more
Police are seen at the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Grays, Essex, October 23. Paramedics and police found the bodies of 31 men and eight women, believed to be Chinese nationals, in a truck container on an industrial...more
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Hailed by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as a step...more
Demonstrators carry national flags as riot police stand guard behind barbed wire during an anti-government protest in Beirut, Lebanon, October 19. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq, October 21. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An anti-government demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest march in Hong Kong, October 20. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cristian Molina, 26, takes his tuberculosis medication at his house in the shantytown of Lujan in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Molina is prescribed to take 11 tablets per day, seven in the morning and four in the afternoon, which often give him a...more
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile, October 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
