Pictures | Fri Oct 25, 2019 | 3:05pm EDT

Photos of the week

A demonstrator hangs off the bumper by his leg as he is struck by a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 20. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
Flying embers from a destroyed fence are seen during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
A guest on stage waits for President Trump to deliver the keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, October 22. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A man reacts in front of Haitian National Police officers during clashes with protesters marching to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 20. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave to supporters after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec, October 22. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A demonstrator throws a chair during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 21. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Arlette Kavugho, 40, a mother of six and Ebola survivor who works as a caregiver, carries Kambale Eloge, 16 months old, whose mother died of Ebola, during her visit to the UNICEF nursery for children whose families are suspected or confirmed Ebola cases, in Katwa, near Butembo, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Kavugho was discharged from an Ebola ward in March 2019. When she tried to return to work as a seamstress in her hometown of Butembo, her customers were too scared of catching the disease, despite doctors' assurances that she was no longer contagious. Instead she found work as a caregiver to children suspected of having Ebola only to be accused by neighbors of faking her illness to get the job. To this day, Kavugho has not been able to find the graves of her 19-year-old daughter and two-month-old granddaughter, who died of Ebola while she was receiving treatment and were hastily buried to avoid any further contamination. "I try to find the dates on the crosses that may coincide with their deaths but I always come back empty-handed," she said. Picture taken October 2. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
EU supporters react after the result of the vote on the deal delay was announced at the House of Commons as parliament sat on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, to discuss Brexit in London, October 19. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Mist clears away on a sunny autumn day in the Valley de Joux near Le Chenit, Switzerland, October 23. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator rides a bicycle past an improvised bonfire during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
A wounded girl is treated in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 20. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduces Bernie Sanders during the "Bernie's Back" rally at Queensbridge Park in New York City, October 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Cartel gunmen are seen outside during clashes with federal forces following the detention of Ovidio Guzman, son of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, October 17. REUTERS/Jesus Bustamante

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
A riot police officer looks on during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia, October 22. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies in front of a projection of a "Zuck Buck" at a House Financial Services Committee hearing examining the company's plan to launch a digital currency on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 23. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Ngiyaampaa girl Punta Williams poses on the dry riverbed before performing at Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree Festival on the banks of the Darling River in Wilcannia, New South Wales, Australia. Recently, Aboriginal communities held special festivals along the river "to heal the Barka". Ochre-painted dancers performed around fires at dusk, revering the river but also seeking to draw attention to its plight. The parched earth of Australia's longest waterway, if tributaries are included, is in the grip of the continent's most severe drought in a century. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A Bolivian farmer prepares coca leaves for sale one day before presidential elections in the region where presidential reelection candidate Evo Morales of the Movement Toward Socialism party began his political career in the late 1980s, as leader of the coca growers' union, in Villa Tunari in the Chapare region of Bolivia, October 19. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Police are seen at the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Grays, Essex, October 23. Paramedics and police found the bodies of 31 men and eight women, believed to be Chinese nationals, in a truck container on an industrial estate 20 miles east of London. The trailer part of the truck arrived at Purfleet docks in Essex from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Hailed by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as a step towards national reconciliation, the exhumation was the most significant move in years by Spanish authorities to lay the ghost of the general whose legacy still divides the country he ruled as an autocrat for nearly four decades. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Demonstrators carry national flags as riot police stand guard behind barbed wire during an anti-government protest in Beirut, Lebanon, October 19. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq, October 21. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
An anti-government demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest march in Hong Kong, October 20. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
Cristian Molina, 26, takes his tuberculosis medication at his house in the shantytown of Lujan in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Molina is prescribed to take 11 tablets per day, seven in the morning and four in the afternoon, which often give him a stomachache. He contracted tuberculosis earlier this year. Molina shares living spaces with his parents, six siblings and four nephews. Doctors think one brother contracted the disease in prison before spreading it around the family when he returned home. REUTERS/Magali Druscovich

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile, October 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
