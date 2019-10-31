Edition:
Photos of the week

President Trump hands out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House, October 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump hands out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House, October 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
President Trump hands out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House, October 28. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks to support anti-government protests pose for a graduation ceremony photoshoot at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks to support anti-government protests pose for a graduation ceremony photoshoot at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks to support anti-government protests pose for a graduation ceremony photoshoot at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile, October 24. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile, October 24. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile, October 24. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The sun is seen through a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The sun is seen through a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
The sun is seen through a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman holds up what the Chris Steaks & Burgers restaurant says is Thailand's biggest burger, weighing more than 6 kilograms, before a competition held to eat it at the restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, October 11. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan

A woman holds up what the Chris Steaks & Burgers restaurant says is Thailand's biggest burger, weighing more than 6 kilograms, before a competition held to eat it at the restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, October 11. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A woman holds up what the Chris Steaks & Burgers restaurant says is Thailand's biggest burger, weighing more than 6 kilograms, before a competition held to eat it at the restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, October 11. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan
The Monument to the Uprising of the People of Kordun and Banija stands in Petrova Gora, Croatia. Examples of Yugoslav brutalism include the huge memorials commemorating the struggle against fascism, often placed in dramatic rural settings. Many of those pieces of art remain in disrepair. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The Monument to the Uprising of the People of Kordun and Banija stands in Petrova Gora, Croatia. Examples of Yugoslav brutalism include the huge memorials commemorating the struggle against fascism, often placed in dramatic rural settings. Many of those pieces of art remain in disrepair. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
The Monument to the Uprising of the People of Kordun and Banija stands in Petrova Gora, Croatia. Examples of Yugoslav brutalism include the huge memorials commemorating the struggle against fascism, often placed in dramatic rural settings. Many of those pieces of art remain in disrepair. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg look back at family members holding photographs of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims as Hamilton and Muilenburg testify before a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on 'aviation safety' and the grounded 737 MAX after two deadly 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 29. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg look back at family members holding photographs of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims as Hamilton and Muilenburg testify before a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg look back at family members holding photographs of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims as Hamilton and Muilenburg testify before a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on 'aviation safety' and the grounded 737 MAX after two deadly 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 29. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters assist their injured fellow fighter near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 24. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters assist their injured fellow fighter near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 24. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters assist their injured fellow fighter near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 24. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A policeman stands in front of the secretariat building illuminated by colorful lights during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Chandigarh, India, October 27. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A policeman stands in front of the secretariat building illuminated by colorful lights during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Chandigarh, India, October 27. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A policeman stands in front of the secretariat building illuminated by colorful lights during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrations in Chandigarh, India, October 27. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Washington Nationals players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven of the World Series at Houston's Minute Maid Park, October 30. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven of the World Series at Houston's Minute Maid Park, October 30. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
Washington Nationals players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven of the World Series at Houston's Minute Maid Park, October 30. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Catalan pro-independence demonstrator runs away from riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain, October 26. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Catalan pro-independence demonstrator runs away from riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain, October 26. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Catalan pro-independence demonstrator runs away from riot police during a protest against police action, in Barcelona, Spain, October 26. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he poses for a photo during a meeting with fundraisers for the Royal British Legion outside Downing Street in London, October 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he poses for a photo during a meeting with fundraisers for the Royal British Legion outside Downing Street in London, October 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he poses for a photo during a meeting with fundraisers for the Royal British Legion outside Downing Street in London, October 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A tuk-tuk drives away from tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 26. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A tuk-tuk drives away from tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 26. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
A tuk-tuk drives away from tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 26. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Tourists climb Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia's Northern Territory, on the last day people were allowed to climb Uluru. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Tourists climb Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia's Northern Territory, on the last day people were allowed to climb Uluru. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Tourists climb Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia's Northern Territory, on the last day people were allowed to climb Uluru. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Demonstrators sit atop a statue on Martyrs' square during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 26. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS

Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. special forces move towards the compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid in the Idlib region of Syria. U.S. Department of Defense/via REUTERS

U.S. special forces move towards the compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid in the Idlib region of Syria. U.S. Department of Defense/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
U.S. special forces move towards the compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid in the Idlib region of Syria. U.S. Department of Defense/via REUTERS
University students hold the Iraqi flag as they take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Kerbala, Iraq, October 28. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deeen

University students hold the Iraqi flag as they take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Kerbala, Iraq, October 28. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deeen

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
University students hold the Iraqi flag as they take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Kerbala, Iraq, October 28. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deeen
Virgin's Richard Branson kisses the ground as he lands at the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, October 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Virgin's Richard Branson kisses the ground as he lands at the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, October 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Virgin's Richard Branson kisses the ground as he lands at the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, October 23. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
President Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House, October 25. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House, October 25. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
President Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House, October 25. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
