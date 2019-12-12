Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas. The girls' mother, Amanda Garcia, died three years ago just days after giving birth to Zoey's sister Zayleeana. She was one of an estimated 700...more

Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas. The girls' mother, Amanda Garcia, died three years ago just days after giving birth to Zoey's sister Zayleeana. She was one of an estimated 700 women who die of pregnancy-related complications each year in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is the highest rate in the developed world, and U.S. maternal deaths have been rising over the last two decades, according to investigations by ProPublica and NPR. Picture taken July 15th. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Close