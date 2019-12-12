Photos of the week
Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after a volcano erupted on White Island, New Zealand, December 9. There were 47 people on the island, also known by its Maori name Whakaari, at the time of the eruption. The death toll stands at eight,...more
Reporters are escorted out of the room as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov take their seats to hold talks with their delegations at the State Department in Washington, December 10. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a warm up before a soccer match between Hazel Grove United JFC and Poynton Juniors, as he campaigns in Cheadle Hulme, Britain, December 7. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Minister of Education Li Andersson, Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni and Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo pose after the first meeting of the new government in Helsinki, December 10. Lehtikuva/Vesa...more
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a flag during a Human Rights Day march, organized by the Civil Human Right Front, in Hong Kong, December 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Andy Ruiz Jr in action with Anthony Joshua during their IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight title fight in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, December 7. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas. The girls' mother, Amanda Garcia, died three years ago just days after giving birth to Zoey's sister Zayleeana. She was one of an estimated 700...more
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures during a news conference on the USMCA trade agreement on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 10. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A relative of a 23-year-old rape victim, who died in a New Delhi hospital after she was set on fire by a gang of men, which included her alleged rapists, is consoled as she mourns outside a house in Unnao, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh,...more
A member of the Middle East Caving and Expeditionary Team descends while exploring Birdwing cave, the deepest in the Gulf, on Jebel Kawr near Ibri, Oman. Picture taken November 28th. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Beachgoers sit on Milk Beach as smoke haze from bushfires in New South Wales blankets Sydney, Australia, December 7. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned Miss Universe by her predecessor, Catriona Gray of the Philippines, at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, December 8. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the High-Level event on Climate Emergency during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, December 11. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A child views sculptures of Jesus and Mary, depicted as refugees in cages, which form part of a Nativity scene at Claremont United Methodist Church in Claremont, California, December 9. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Women wearing masks take part in a protest against gender violence and Chile's government in Santiago, December 6. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits the courtroom at the New York Supreme Court in New York, December 11. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar, alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, December 10. ...more
An Afghan boy stands inside a damaged mosque at the site of an attack at a U.S. military air base in Bagram, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, December 11. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
The 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees gather for a group photo after a gala dinner at the U.S. State Department in Washington, December 7. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, in New Zealand, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
