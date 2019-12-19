Gregoria Hernandez, 23, sits next to her 7-month-old daughter Sonia, who according to her has diarrhea and is underweight, while resting on a bed in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. "I feel like the worst of mothers, because I don't have a way to help them,...more

Gregoria Hernandez, 23, sits next to her 7-month-old daughter Sonia, who according to her has diarrhea and is underweight, while resting on a bed in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. "I feel like the worst of mothers, because I don't have a way to help them, to give them what they need, the food they need," said Hernandez. Venezuela's economic crisis is taking a crippling toll on the country's children, who face a growing risk of malnutrition as basic food is increasingly out of reach for many families. The public health system, notoriously short of medicine and other standard supplies, is unable to provide much succor, and aid groups struggle to bridge the gap. Picture taken August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

