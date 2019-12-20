Edition:
Photos of the week

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as she presides as the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2019. Street protests have escalated over the law, passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government, that critics say is discriminatory against Muslims and undermines India's secular constitution. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, December 18, 2019. At the raucous rally for his re-election, as the House of Representatives voted to impeach him, Trump said the impeachment would be a "mark of shame" for Democrats and Pelosi, and cost them in the 2020 election. "This lawless, partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democrat Party," Trump said. "They're the ones who should be impeached, every one of them." REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Gregoria Hernandez, 23, sits next to her 7-month-old daughter Sonia, who according to her has diarrhea and is underweight, while resting on a bed in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. "I feel like the worst of mothers, because I don't have a way to help them, to give them what they need, the food they need," said Hernandez. Venezuela's economic crisis is taking a crippling toll on the country's children, who face a growing risk of malnutrition as basic food is increasingly out of reach for many families. The public health system, notoriously short of medicine and other standard supplies, is unable to provide much succor, and aid groups struggle to bridge the gap. Picture taken August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility sit in storage at their top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, in Wichita, Kansas, December 17, 2019. The planemaker said it would suspend production of its 737 MAX jet in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as repercussions from two deadly crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drag into 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds arrive at the Conservative Party's headquarters following the general election in London, December 13, 2019. Johnson, whose Conservatives won a large majority, set his sights on a quick Brexit, future trade deals and on transforming Britain to repay the trust of voters who handed him a landslide election victory. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A member of the security forces lies on the ground as a demonstrator holds an extinguisher and others gesture during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A Muslim woman flies a kite at Katara beach in Doha, Qatar December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Police officers stand in formation on the street outside the funeral service for Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 17, 2019. Police turned out by the hundreds to mourn the Jersey City police detective who was the first of six people to die in a shooting rampage at a kosher market that authorities have labeled an act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
An unused high security housing unit is pictured during a media tour at Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma, Washington, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A worshiper chained to a rock walks towards the shrine of Saint Lazarus during the annual pilgrimage in the town of Rincon, Cuba, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Rescue crew dressed in protective gear work to retrieve bodies on the volcanic White Island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, in New Zealand, December 13, 2019. Police said they would be scaling down search operations for the two people who are missing after a volcanic eruption last week, admitting the bodies may never be found. The official death toll from the eruption stands at 16. New Zealand Defence Force via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator carries molotov cocktails during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq December 12, 2019. More than 450 people, mostly unarmed demonstrators but also some members of the security forces, have been killed since a wave of popular unrest began on Oct. 1. Protesters, most of them young, are demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as profoundly corrupt and keeping most Iraqis in poverty. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A man comforts a woman next to members of security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Carlos Bahia, dressed as Santa Claus, surfs at Maresias beach in Sao Sebastiao, hometown of WSL World Champion Gabriel Medina, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Former President Barack Obama reacts during a community service project in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, December 12, 2019. He was in Malaysia to attend a youth leaders conference in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, organized by the Obama Foundation. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim sculpts a model of a fetus head using clay and cosmetic paint in Singapore. Lim turns clay into works of art like a sardine tin packed with tiny human body parts or sushi rolls filled with baby heads. "I think my art has always been about that combination of things that people find sort of traditionally, typically cute, but having a darker twist and a darker element to it," says Lim, who is known by her social media accounts and by her fans as QimmyShimmy. Picture taken October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Singer Taylor Swift eyes are caught in a photographer's flash as she arrives on the red carpet for the "Billboard Women in Music" event in Los Angeles, California, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Toni Ann Singh of Jamaica celebrates winning the Miss World final in London, Britain December 14, 2019. Singh, a 23-year-old graduate of Florida State University, said she wanted to use her title to work for "sustainable change" for women and their children. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite jointly owned by SKY Perfect JSAT Corp. of Japan and Kacific Broadband Satellites of Singapore, lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
