Photos of the week

Armando Martin, 11, of California plays a guitar to honor GYSGT George Figone Jr. in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Armando Martin, 11, of California plays a guitar to honor GYSGT George Figone Jr. in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Armando Martin, 11, of California plays a guitar to honor GYSGT George Figone Jr. in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
People take photos with their smartphones as they monitor the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, December 26, 2019. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun's center but leaves its outer edges visible to form a ring. Thursday's was visible in Saudi Arabia as well as Singapore, India, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
People take photos with their smartphones as they monitor the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, December 26, 2019. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun's center but leaves its outer edges visible to form a ring. Thursday's was visible in Saudi Arabia as well as Singapore, India, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A wolf bites a wolfhound as he is attacked by dogs during a hunting contest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
A wolf bites a wolfhound as he is attacked by dogs during a hunting contest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 15th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, December 26, 2019. More than 230,000 people died on the morning after Christmas Day in 2004, when a 9.1 magnitude quake off northern Sumatra island triggered a tsunami with waves as high as 57 feet that swept over vulnerable coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 15th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, December 26, 2019. More than 230,000 people died on the morning after Christmas Day in 2004, when a 9.1 magnitude quake off northern Sumatra island triggered a tsunami with waves as high as 57 feet that swept over vulnerable coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Firefighters walk at the scene of a fire in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019. A fire in a poor neighborhood of the coastal Chilean city destroyed dozens of houses. Inhabitants fled their homes in the middle of Christmas Eve festivities, some losing all their belongings and even pets, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Firefighters walk at the scene of a fire in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019. A fire in a poor neighborhood of the coastal Chilean city destroyed dozens of houses. Inhabitants fled their homes in the middle of Christmas Eve festivities, some losing all their belongings and even pets, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A participant of a welcoming ceremony puts on lipstick while writing the word "Crimea" on a railway carriage with lipstick upon the arrival of the first direct train from Saint Petersburg to Crimea, following the opening of the Kerch Strait road and rail bridge in Sevastopol, Crimea December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2019
A participant of a welcoming ceremony puts on lipstick while writing the word "Crimea" on a railway carriage with lipstick upon the arrival of the first direct train from Saint Petersburg to Crimea, following the opening of the Kerch Strait road and rail bridge in Sevastopol, Crimea December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, atop an ULA Atlas V rocket, lifts off on an uncrewed Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 20, 2019. A software problem caused the capsule to fail to attain the orbit needed to rendezvous with the International Space Station, but the Starliner two days later made a "bull's-eye" landing in the New Mexico desert, a successful ending to the crewless test mission. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, atop an ULA Atlas V rocket, lifts off on an uncrewed Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 20, 2019. A software problem caused the capsule to fail to attain the orbit needed to rendezvous with the International Space Station, but the Starliner two days later made a "bull's-eye" landing in the New Mexico desert, a successful ending to the crewless test mission. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man dressed as Santa Claus wades through floodwater in St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
A man dressed as Santa Claus wades through floodwater in St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A Muslim woman cries during a protest against a new citizenship bill in New Delhi, India December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
A Muslim woman cries during a protest against a new citizenship bill in New Delhi, India December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Drew Miller, manager and co-founder of Fortitude Ranch, poses for a portrait at his survival camp in southern Colorado. For an annual fee of around $1,000, members can vacation at the camps in good times, and use them as a refuge during a societal collapse. Picture taken December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
Drew Miller, manager and co-founder of Fortitude Ranch, poses for a portrait at his survival camp in southern Colorado. For an annual fee of around $1,000, members can vacation at the camps in good times, and use them as a refuge during a societal collapse. Picture taken December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain December 24, 2019. The 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was released from hospital and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations. He had been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, the palace said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain December 24, 2019. The 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was released from hospital and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations. He had been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, the palace said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People cross the road outside the State Theatre Building that is slated for demolition in the North Point neighborhood in Hong Kong, China. Picture taken December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
People cross the road outside the State Theatre Building that is slated for demolition in the North Point neighborhood in Hong Kong, China. Picture taken December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Idlib, Syria December 24, 2019. The United Nations said 235,000 civilians had fled their homes in rebel-held northwestern Syria during a Russian-backed campaign of air strikes and shelling this month. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Idlib, Syria December 24, 2019. The United Nations said 235,000 civilians had fled their homes in rebel-held northwestern Syria during a Russian-backed campaign of air strikes and shelling this month. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
People walk next to New Year and Christmas decoration installations in Moscow, Russia December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2019
People walk next to New Year and Christmas decoration installations in Moscow, Russia December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cats are pictured on shelves inside a room at a cat shelter called "Rumah Kucing Parung" in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
Cats are pictured on shelves inside a room at a cat shelter called "Rumah Kucing Parung" in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli clashes with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain, December 22, 2019. Action Images via REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli clashes with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain, December 22, 2019. Action Images via REUTERS/John Sibley
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Huge waves break on the cliffs off the coast of Llanes, Spain December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Huge waves break on the cliffs off the coast of Llanes, Spain December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
President Donald Trump arrives at Family Church for Christmas Eve mass with first lady Melania Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
President Donald Trump arrives at Family Church for Christmas Eve mass with first lady Melania Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
