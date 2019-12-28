Photos of the week
Armando Martin, 11, of California plays a guitar to honor GYSGT George Figone Jr. in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
People take photos with their smartphones as they monitor the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, December 26, 2019. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun's center...more
A wolf bites a wolfhound as he is attacked by dogs during a hunting contest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 15th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, December 26, 2019. More than 230,000 people died...more
Firefighters walk at the scene of a fire in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019. A fire in a poor neighborhood of the coastal Chilean city destroyed dozens of houses. Inhabitants fled their homes in the middle of Christmas Eve festivities, some...more
A participant of a welcoming ceremony puts on lipstick while writing the word "Crimea" on a railway carriage with lipstick upon the arrival of the first direct train from Saint Petersburg to Crimea, following the opening of the Kerch Strait road and...more
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, atop an ULA Atlas V rocket, lifts off on an uncrewed Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December...more
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flag pole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man dressed as Santa Claus wades through floodwater in St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A Muslim woman cries during a protest against a new citizenship bill in New Delhi, India December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Drew Miller, manager and co-founder of Fortitude Ranch, poses for a portrait at his survival camp in southern Colorado. For an annual fee of around $1,000, members can vacation at the camps in good times, and use them as a refuge during a societal...more
Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain December 24, 2019. The 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was released from hospital and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations. He had been...more
People cross the road outside the State Theatre Building that is slated for demolition in the North Point neighborhood in Hong Kong, China. Picture taken December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Idlib, Syria December 24, 2019. The United Nations said 235,000 civilians had fled their homes in rebel-held northwestern Syria during a Russian-backed campaign of air...more
People walk next to New Year and Christmas decoration installations in Moscow, Russia December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cats are pictured on shelves inside a room at a cat shelter called "Rumah Kucing Parung" in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli clashes with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain, December 22, 2019. Action Images via REUTERS/John Sibley
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Huge waves break on the cliffs off the coast of Llanes, Spain December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
President Donald Trump arrives at Family Church for Christmas Eve mass with first lady Melania Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
