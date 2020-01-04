Photos of the week
A reveler celebrates as confetti falls during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Property damaged by the East Gippsland fires is seen in Sarsfield, Victoria, Australia January 1, 2020. Fierce fires have flared around Australia for several weeks, prompting mass evacuations, devastating towns and destroying homes. AAP Image/News...more
Protesters and militia fighters carry the logo of the U.S. Embassy, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi...more
A person dressed in a costume of anime character Doraemon attends an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of the security forces hold a man dressed as the Joker during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Deer are seen grazing as cyclists ride past in the early morning mist in Richmond Park, west London, Britain, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Worshipers carry a "mikoshi" or portable shrine in the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg shakes hands with people in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. An assailant stabbed five people attending a Hanukkah celebration at the Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism....more
The graves of Rhonita Miller and four of her children, members of a Mormon family who were killed by unknown assailants, lie in a cemetery in LeBaron, Mexico. Picture taken December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People react as they ring in the new year at Plaza Italia amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A man reacts during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Chen Yan looks up as she paints on a hill during sunset at AnotherCommunity in Guanzhong village, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds of millions of people from rural villages and small towns in search of...more
A child bursts a soap bubble as it floats past St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman reacts as an injured child is assisted at the Madina hospital following a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia December 28, 2019. Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the bomb blast that killed at least 90...more
A Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter flies over a burning tree after a fire in Clovemont Way, Bundoora, Melbourne, Australia, December 30, 2019. AAP Image/Julian Smith via REUTERS
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren delivers a speech, on the one-year anniversary of announcing her campaign, at Old South Meeting House in Boston, Massachusetts, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cargo vessel that arrived at Israel's Ashdod port and was swept away when a storm began is seen close to the beach in the Mediterranean Sea in southern Israel December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Tesla employee proposes to his girlfriend with a China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle filled with flowers at a delivery ceremony in the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun
A Palestinian man rides a horse on a beach during the last sunset of 2019, in Gaza City December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
