A woman reacts as an injured child is assisted at the Madina hospital following a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia December 28, 2019. Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the bomb blast that killed at least 90 people while Somalia said a foreign government that it did not identify helped plan the attack. The bombing was the deadliest in more than two years in a country wrecked by nearly three decades of Islamist violence and clan warfare. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

