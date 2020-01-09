Edition:
Photos of the week

Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A view of the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6. Official Khamenei website/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, January 6. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern Chinese city of Harbin, January 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during Stage 1 of the Dakar Rally, in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia, January 5. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper sprayed while being detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Kids hold stars on sticks as they mark the day before Christmas at St Kliment Orthodox church in Skopje, North Macedonia, January 6. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Iranian women react as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is pictured through a hole in a door of the Villa del Priorato di Malta (Magistral Villa) in Rome, Italy, January 7. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
People are working in a brick kiln in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, January 8. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A destroyed bus is seen next to burnt bushland in the village of Mogo, Australia, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Tanli Yang, a journalist with China Global Television Network, performs yoga poses with Walker, an intelligent humanoid service robot, at the UB Tech booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base in Iraq is seen in a satellite picture following an Iranian air strike, January 8. Planet/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A girl is carried by her father across floodwaters in the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 2. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
An Afghan boy slides down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Members of the security forces block Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, at Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas, January 7. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Julian Castro and Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren react before embracing during a campaign event at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in New York, January 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, January 3. General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite foreign paramilitary and espionage service, known as the Quds Force, was killed when missiles fired by a U.S. drone struck his vehicle as he left the airport. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel, January 1. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A worker cleans up a shop after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, January 8. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia, January 7. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
