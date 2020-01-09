Photos of the week
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A view of the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6. Official...more
Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, January 6. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern Chinese city of Harbin, January 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during Stage 1 of the Dakar Rally, in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia, January 5. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper sprayed while being detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Kids hold stars on sticks as they mark the day before Christmas at St Kliment Orthodox church in Skopje, North Macedonia, January 6. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Iranian women react as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is pictured through a hole in a door of the Villa del Priorato di Malta (Magistral Villa) in Rome, Italy, January 7. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
People are working in a brick kiln in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, January 8. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A destroyed bus is seen next to burnt bushland in the village of Mogo, Australia, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Tanli Yang, a journalist with China Global Television Network, performs yoga poses with Walker, an intelligent humanoid service robot, at the UB Tech booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base in Iraq is seen in a satellite picture following an Iranian air strike, January 8. Planet/via REUTERS
A girl is carried by her father across floodwaters in the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 2. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
An Afghan boy slides down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Members of the security forces block Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, at Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas, January 7....more
Former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Julian Castro and Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren react before embracing during a campaign event at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in New York, January 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, January 3. General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite foreign paramilitary and espionage service, known as the Quds Force, was killed when missiles fired by a...more
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel, January 1. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A worker cleans up a shop after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, January 8. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia, January 7. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
