A view of the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6. Iran's supreme leader wept in grief with...more

A view of the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6. Iran's supreme leader wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehran's streets for the military commander's funeral procession. Soleimani was a national hero in Iran - even to many who do not consider themselves supporters of Iran's clerical rulers. Official Khamenei website/via REUTERS

Close