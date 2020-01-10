Photos of the week
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4. Twenty-seven people have been killed this fire season, according to the federal...more
A view of the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6. Iran's supreme leader wept in grief with...more
Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, January 6. The 67-year old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York, and faces life in prison if convicted...more
A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern Chinese city of Harbin, January 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Scarlett Johansson, nominated for best actress in a drama for her role in "Marriage Story," arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5. "We're going to war, bro," one soldier cheered, holding two thumbs...more
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during Stage 1 of the Dakar Rally, in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia, January 5. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper-sprayed while being detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5. The demonstrators took aim at so-called...more
Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed in Iran mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. The Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly...more
Kids hold stars on sticks as they mark the day before Christmas at St Kliment Orthodox church in Skopje, North Macedonia, January 6. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Iranian women react as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is pictured through a hole in a door of the Villa del Priorato di Malta (Magistral Villa) in Rome, Italy, January 7. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
People work in a brick kiln in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, January 8. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk holds a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia, January 7. Ecologists at the University of Sydney have estimated 1 billion animals have been...more
A girl is carried by her father across floodwaters in the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 2. At least 60 people were killed after the rains on New Year's Day, Indonesian authorities said. Nearly 100,000 people remain...more
A satellite image shows what appears to be new damage at al-Asad air base in Iraq following an Iranian air strike, January 8. Planet/via REUTERS
Members of the security forces block Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, at the National Assembly building in Caracas, January 7. Guaido...more
An Afghan boy slides down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Tanli Yang, a journalist with China Global Television Network, performs yoga poses with Walker, an intelligent humanoid service robot, at the UB Tech booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro and Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren react before embracing during a campaign event at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in New York, January 7. Warren won the backing of...more
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel, January 1. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A destroyed bus is seen next to burnt bushland in the village of Mogo, Australia, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A worker cleans up a shop after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, January 8. More than half of Puerto Rico's 3 million people were without power and thousands slept outdoors after earthquakes, including the most powerful one to strike the U.S....more
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, January 3. General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite foreign paramilitary and espionage service, known as the Quds Force, was killed when missiles fired by a...more
