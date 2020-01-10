Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 10, 2020 | 10:35am EST

Photos of the week

Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4. Twenty-seven people have been killed this fire season, according to the federal government, as the monster fires have scorched through more than 25.5 million acres of land, an area the size of South Korea. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4. Twenty-seven people have been killed this fire season, according to the federal...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4. Twenty-seven people have been killed this fire season, according to the federal government, as the monster fires have scorched through more than 25.5 million acres of land, an area the size of South Korea. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Close
1 / 25
A view of the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6. Iran's supreme leader wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehran's streets for the military commander's funeral procession. Soleimani was a national hero in Iran - even to many who do not consider themselves supporters of Iran's clerical rulers. Official Khamenei website/via REUTERS

A view of the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6. Iran's supreme leader wept in grief with...more

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
A view of the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6. Iran's supreme leader wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehran's streets for the military commander's funeral procession. Soleimani was a national hero in Iran - even to many who do not consider themselves supporters of Iran's clerical rulers. Official Khamenei website/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 25
Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, January 6. The 67-year old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, January 6. The 67-year old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York, and faces life in prison if convicted...more

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, January 6. The 67-year old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 25
A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern Chinese city of Harbin, January 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern Chinese city of Harbin, January 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern Chinese city of Harbin, January 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 25
Scarlett Johansson, nominated for best actress in a drama for her role in "Marriage Story," arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Scarlett Johansson, nominated for best actress in a drama for her role in "Marriage Story," arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Scarlett Johansson, nominated for best actress in a drama for her role in "Marriage Story," arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 25
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5. "We're going to war, bro," one soldier cheered, holding two thumbs up and sporting a grin under close-shorn red hair. He was one of some 3,500 U.S. paratroopers headed for the Middle East, days after President Donald Trump ordered the drone killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5. "We're going to war, bro," one soldier cheered, holding two thumbs...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5. "We're going to war, bro," one soldier cheered, holding two thumbs up and sporting a grin under close-shorn red hair. He was one of some 3,500 U.S. paratroopers headed for the Middle East, days after President Donald Trump ordered the drone killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
6 / 25
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 25
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during Stage 1 of the Dakar Rally, in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia, January 5. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during Stage 1 of the Dakar Rally, in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia, January 5. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during Stage 1 of the Dakar Rally, in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia, January 5. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
8 / 25
Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper-sprayed while being detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5. The demonstrators took aim at so-called "parallel traders" from China who buy vast amounts of duty free goods in Hong Kong and take them back to the mainland to sell at a profit. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper-sprayed while being detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5. The demonstrators took aim at so-called...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper-sprayed while being detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5. The demonstrators took aim at so-called "parallel traders" from China who buy vast amounts of duty free goods in Hong Kong and take them back to the mainland to sell at a profit. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 25
Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed in Iran mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. The Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed in Iran mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. The Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed in Iran mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. The Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
10 / 25
Kids hold stars on sticks as they mark the day before Christmas at St Kliment Orthodox church in Skopje, North Macedonia, January 6. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Kids hold stars on sticks as they mark the day before Christmas at St Kliment Orthodox church in Skopje, North Macedonia, January 6. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Kids hold stars on sticks as they mark the day before Christmas at St Kliment Orthodox church in Skopje, North Macedonia, January 6. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
11 / 25
Iranian women react as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Iranian women react as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Iranian women react as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Close
12 / 25
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is pictured through a hole in a door of the Villa del Priorato di Malta (Magistral Villa) in Rome, Italy, January 7. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is pictured through a hole in a door of the Villa del Priorato di Malta (Magistral Villa) in Rome, Italy, January 7. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is pictured through a hole in a door of the Villa del Priorato di Malta (Magistral Villa) in Rome, Italy, January 7. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
13 / 25
People work in a brick kiln in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, January 8. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People work in a brick kiln in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, January 8. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
People work in a brick kiln in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, January 8. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
14 / 25
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk holds a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia, January 7. Ecologists at the University of Sydney have estimated 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in the bushfires. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk holds a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia, January 7. Ecologists at the University of Sydney have estimated 1 billion animals have been...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk holds a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia, January 7. Ecologists at the University of Sydney have estimated 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in the bushfires. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 25
A girl is carried by her father across floodwaters in the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 2. At least 60 people were killed after the rains on New Year's Day, Indonesian authorities said. Nearly 100,000 people remain evacuated from their homes. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A girl is carried by her father across floodwaters in the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 2. At least 60 people were killed after the rains on New Year's Day, Indonesian authorities said. Nearly 100,000 people remain...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
A girl is carried by her father across floodwaters in the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 2. At least 60 people were killed after the rains on New Year's Day, Indonesian authorities said. Nearly 100,000 people remain evacuated from their homes. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
16 / 25
A satellite image shows what appears to be new damage at al-Asad air base in Iraq following an Iranian air strike, January 8. Planet/via REUTERS

A satellite image shows what appears to be new damage at al-Asad air base in Iraq following an Iranian air strike, January 8. Planet/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A satellite image shows what appears to be new damage at al-Asad air base in Iraq following an Iranian air strike, January 8. Planet/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 25
Members of the security forces block Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, at the National Assembly building in Caracas, January 7. Guaido and a group of allied lawmakers entered the legislative palace, following a tense half-hour standoff. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Members of the security forces block Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, at the National Assembly building in Caracas, January 7. Guaido...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Members of the security forces block Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, at the National Assembly building in Caracas, January 7. Guaido and a group of allied lawmakers entered the legislative palace, following a tense half-hour standoff. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Close
18 / 25
An Afghan boy slides down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan boy slides down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
An Afghan boy slides down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
19 / 25
Tanli Yang, a journalist with China Global Television Network, performs yoga poses with Walker, an intelligent humanoid service robot, at the UB Tech booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tanli Yang, a journalist with China Global Television Network, performs yoga poses with Walker, an intelligent humanoid service robot, at the UB Tech booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Tanli Yang, a journalist with China Global Television Network, performs yoga poses with Walker, an intelligent humanoid service robot, at the UB Tech booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
20 / 25
Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro and Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren react before embracing during a campaign event at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in New York, January 7. Warren won the backing of Castro, putting the only Latino candidate in a once historically diverse 2020 presidential field in her corner just weeks ahead of the first nominating contest. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro and Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren react before embracing during a campaign event at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in New York, January 7. Warren won the backing of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro and Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren react before embracing during a campaign event at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in New York, January 7. Warren won the backing of Castro, putting the only Latino candidate in a once historically diverse 2020 presidential field in her corner just weeks ahead of the first nominating contest. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 25
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel, January 1. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel, January 1. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel, January 1. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
22 / 25
A destroyed bus is seen next to burnt bushland in the village of Mogo, Australia, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A destroyed bus is seen next to burnt bushland in the village of Mogo, Australia, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A destroyed bus is seen next to burnt bushland in the village of Mogo, Australia, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
23 / 25
A worker cleans up a shop after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, January 8. More than half of Puerto Rico's 3 million people were without power and thousands slept outdoors after earthquakes, including the most powerful one to strike the U.S. territory in 102 years, killed at least one person and destroyed or damaged about 300 homes. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A worker cleans up a shop after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, January 8. More than half of Puerto Rico's 3 million people were without power and thousands slept outdoors after earthquakes, including the most powerful one to strike the U.S....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A worker cleans up a shop after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, January 8. More than half of Puerto Rico's 3 million people were without power and thousands slept outdoors after earthquakes, including the most powerful one to strike the U.S. territory in 102 years, killed at least one person and destroyed or damaged about 300 homes. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
24 / 25
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, January 3. General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite foreign paramilitary and espionage service, known as the Quds Force, was killed when missiles fired by a U.S. drone struck his vehicle as he left the airport. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS

Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, January 3. General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite foreign paramilitary and espionage service, known as the Quds Force, was killed when missiles fired by a...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
Burning debris is seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, January 3. General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite foreign paramilitary and espionage service, known as the Quds Force, was killed when missiles fired by a U.S. drone struck his vehicle as he left the airport. Iraqi Security Media Cell via REUTERS
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

8:15am EST
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 09 2020
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 08 2020
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 07 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard

A Ukraine International Airlines flight to Kiev from Tehran crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, when Iran was on alert for a U.S. military response hours after firing missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq.

Childhood photos of Prince Harry

Childhood photos of Prince Harry

Looking back on the childhood years of Britain's Prince Harry.

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

An estimated 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in Australia's wildfires, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.

Philippines' Catholics parade 'Black Nazarene' in celebration of Christ

Philippines' Catholics parade 'Black Nazarene' in celebration of Christ

Hundreds of thousands of Roman Catholics in the Philippines thronged around a centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ believed to have healing powers, praying for good health and economic success in the new year.

Fires rage across Australia

Fires rage across Australia

Wildfires have ravaged more than 25 million acres of land across the country, an area the size of South Korea, following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to blazes.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become financially independent.

Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq

Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq

Iran fired 16 missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, an act of retaliation for the U.S. strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast