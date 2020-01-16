Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders speak after the seventh Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. The two candidates have engaged in a days-long feud stemming from a private conversation they had in December 2018. Warren has said Sanders told her he did not believe a woman could be elected president, a comment that Sanders has denied making. The dispute intensified after the debate, when CNN aired previously unreleased audio of the two speaking. Warren, ignoring Sanders' offer to shake hands, said, "I think you just called me a liar on national TV." Sanders responded that Warren, in fact, had called him a liar but said they should discuss the incident another time. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

