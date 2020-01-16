Edition:
Photos of the week

A man walks on a road blanketed with ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. The volcano, spewing ash for days, forced the evacuation of more than 53,000 residents, but thousands more are refusing to leave or have already drifted back to check on their animals and possessions. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate in Washington, January 15, 2020. The House of Representatives sent the charges it passed last month accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his dealings with Ukraine, clearing the way for only the third impeachment trial of a president to begin in earnest next week. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on screen as he delivers his annual state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020. Putin announced a sweeping shake-up of the political system, which led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with his government. The Russian parliament overwhelmingly backed Putin's surprise choice of Mikhail Mishustin for prime minister a day later. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A full moon rises behind St Michael's Tower on Glastonbury Tor in England January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders speak after the seventh Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. The two candidates have engaged in a days-long feud stemming from a private conversation they had in December 2018. Warren has said Sanders told her he did not believe a woman could be elected president, a comment that Sanders has denied making. The dispute intensified after the debate, when CNN aired previously unreleased audio of the two speaking. Warren, ignoring Sanders' offer to shake hands, said, "I think you just called me a liar on national TV." Sanders responded that Warren, in fact, had called him a liar but said they should discuss the incident another time. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of the destroyed Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. Ten years ago, the impoverished island nation was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands and left many more homeless. "Every day when I get up, I think about it," said the 23-year-old electrician who tries to make ends meet working ad-hoc jobs or scavenging. "I think about my friends and wonder what I should do with my life." REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial is held in Manhattan, New York, January 10, 2020. "The rapist is you. Patriarchy is our judge," the group of about 100 women chanted, first in English and then in Spanish. The chants were heard in the 15th floor courtroom, prompting Weinstein's lawyers to ask that all the potential jurors present be dismissed. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fifth-generation dairy farmer Tim Salway, who lost his father Robert and brother Patrick in the bushfires, is seen at his farm in Wandella, near the town of Cobargo, Australia January 13, 2020. Most of the farm was destroyed including storage facilities, fences and hundreds of cattle. Salway lost 170 cows, including one that was so badly burned that it had to be shot. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

The Qatar Air Force aerobatic display team performs during the opening of the 2020 Kuwait Aviation Exhibition in Kuwait City, Kuwait January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Assad Hani

Muslims from around the world perform Friday prayer on a makeshift bridge during Bishwa Ijtema, which is considered the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after haj, in Tongi, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn and his wife, Carole Ghosn pose for a picture in Beirut, Lebanon January 14, 2020. Ghosn, who faces financial misconduct charges and fled Tokyo last month, told Reuters in an interview that he was happy to stay in Lebanon for the rest of his life and claimed he was treated with "brutality" during his detention and bail in Japan. Carole said she was "done with Japan." Japan has issued international wanted notices for the couple, which means the two will live in Lebanon as fugitives and could be arrested if they leave their country. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A man tries to extinguish an advertisement board set on fire during a demonstration of French labor union members and workers, as France faces its 38th consecutive day of strike against French government's pensions reform plans, in Paris, France January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the best actor award for his role in "Joker" at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 12, 2020. Phoenix was also nominated this week for best actor at the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Japanese women wearing kimonos hold balloons as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A 17-year-old girl, who said she was raped by her friend, sits with other women at La Maison Rose, a shelter for women and girls who have fled abuse, rape, forced marriage and other trauma in Dakar, Senegal, a country where rape was a misdemeanor and not a crime. Widely publicized cases of rape in Senegal paved the way for the change in the law. After a unanimous vote in parliament to criminalize rape, President Macky Sall signed the decree into law on Jan. 10. Previously, rape drew a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and campaigners say convictions were rare. The new law sets a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life. Picture taken January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Mourners attend a memorial for the victims of a Ukraine International Airlines plane that was shot down in Iran, at Convocation Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 12, 2020. The airliner was struck by a missile on Jan. 8 shortly after it left Tehran en route to Kiev. Iran admitted it had shot down the plane in error, after initially denying it had a role in the incident. All 176 people aboard, including 57 Canadians, were killed. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Filipino devotees join the annual Catholic procession of the Black Nazarene as police surround its carriage during its feast day in Manila, Philippines, January 9, 2020. Devotees thronged the life-sized, centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ in one of the main annual festivals in Asia's largest Catholic nation. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Police officers stand behind riot shields amid a cloud of tear gas during protests against the economic crisis outside a Bank of Beirut office in Beirut, Lebanon January 14, 2020. Lebanon has been without a government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister on Oct. 29 in the face of sweeping protests against the country's elite. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

An Ethiopian boy attempts to fend off desert locusts as they fly in a farm on the outskirt of Jijiga in Somali region, Ethiopia January 12, 2020. Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini

Prince Harry attends a rugby event at Buckingham Palace gardens in London, Britain January 16, 2020, his first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth acceded to the wishes of her grandson and his American wife Meghan to step back from their senior royal roles and seek a more independent future. The event is his last scheduled royal engagement before he and Meghan begin a "period of transition" to their new roles. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen attend the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Britain January 15, 2020. Stewart reprises his role as the much-loved starship captain Jean-Luc Picard in the new 10-part series, which picks up Picard's life 20 years after the character last appeared. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza race during stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Cast members Will Smith (R) and Martin Lawrence arrive at the premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" in Los Angeles, California, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

